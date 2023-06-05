Two Former ‘American Idol’ Stars Team Up to Headline Upcoming Event

Former “American Idol” stars Adam Lambert and Todrick Hall are set to co-headline “Pr!de in London” on July 1.

Lambert, the runner-up of season eight 8 in 2009, and Hall, who placed in the top 16 of season 9, are both members of the LGBTQ+ community, and they’ll perform during the city’s Pride celebration along with other artists, including Idina Menzel, Jack Hawitt and Victoria Scone.

Lambert is one of “American Idol’s” biggest success stories. Although Kris Hall took home the trophy over him during the singing competition’s eighth finale, Lambert has dropped five studio albums and several singles, and he received a Grammy nomination for his performance of “Whataya Want From Me.”

The “Ghost Town” and “If I Had You” singer has amassed hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify, and he released his newest album, “High Drama,” in February.

Although he didn’t have the same sort of “American Idol” experience Lambert had, Hall leveraged the star power he earned on the show and has gone on to have a career full of highlights — which includes releasing several studio albums, hosting HGTV’s “Battle of the Bling” and appearing on other series like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Celebrity Big Brother.” “Roach Killaz” is Hall’s most recent album which came out in May.

Adam Lambert’s Newest Single Is a Version of Sylvester’s ‘You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real),’ Will Serve as ‘Pr!de In London’s’ Anthem

Lambert shared his excitement for his upcoming performance at “Pr!de in London” in an interview published by Advocate on June 2. The pop star’s new single “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” will serve as the event’s anthem, according to the outlet. It’s Lambert’s rendition of the late singer-songwriter Sylvester’s work. Sylvester is viewed by many, including Lambert, as an important pioneer of the Pride movement. He died in 1988 at the age of 41 due to AIDS-related complications.

“I’ve always loved the song, and I am really excited to put my style behind it,” Lambert said. “I have always been fascinated by San Francisco in the ’60 and ‘70s, and I saw a documentary about the intersection of the queer and hippie communities. Also, I was fascinated by the performance art of the Cockettes, which Sylvester was a part of for a few years. The modernized version is a tribute that honors Sylvester.

“He was way ahead of his time in terms of his attire, flamboyance, and his performances. He was such a pioneer, and I only hope that my version maintains the original soul of the song.”

Adam Lambert Views ”You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)’ as the ‘Perfect Song for Pride’

July 1’s “Pr!de in London” will have acts going on in five different locations in England’s capital: Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, Soho Square, Golden Square and Dean Street.

Lambert’s name is at the top of the event’s official poster, and he’s planned an hour-long performance for the occasion.

“The song speaks to celebrating self, freedom, and uniting everyone, so it’s the perfect song for Pride,” Lambert said about his new single. “I put together an hour-long show that will be held in Trafalgar Square, and I’m so excited to do this.”