‘American Idol’s’ Adam Lambert Flaunts 60-Pound Weight Loss

“American Idol” runner-up Adam Lambert stepped out in New York City looking slim and heathy after dropping some 60-pounds earlier this year.

Lambert, 42, was photographed by paparazzi after leaving “Today” on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, according to Just Jared. The entertainer wore a bright blue ensemble, complete with a suit jacket, slacks, and a collarless shirt. He wore black shoes and a black belt and accessorized with several rings on his fingers. Black nail polish completed the look.

Lambert turned heads on the streets of the Big Apple several months after sharing that he started taking Mounjaro — a prescription drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes that has also been approved for weight loss.

Lambert has struggled with his weight for years and was worried about diabetes when he decided to start taking a weight loss drug.

Fans Reacted to Adam Lambert’s Slimmed Down Look on Social Media

Earlier this year, Lambert shared that he was on a weight loss journey, keeping both his physical and mental health in mind.

“I’m dropping some tea on you guys right now! I’ve been on Mounjaro for the last, I think, eight months and I’ve lost almost 60 pounds. I feel amazing,” he shared during an Instagram Live in March 2024.

“It’s affected my mental health is a really positive way. Actually — I’m spilling all the tea — I was on antidepressants for a while,” he added.

Flash forward eight months, and Lambert has been able to keep the weight off. Shortly after Just Jared shared photos of him in New York City on Instagram, dozens of fans commented on his look.

“Adam you look fabulous and healthy. Keep up the great work. Want to have you around forever,” one person responded to Lambert’s weight loss.

“Adam looks amazing. And is incredible in his Broadway debut as Emcee in Cabaret the Kit Kat Club,” someone else said.

“I hardly recognized him,” a third Instagram user added.

“Such a talented man !!! Very happy for him,” a fourth comment read.

Adam Lambert Visited ‘Today’ to Talk About His Debut in ‘Cabaret’ on Broadway

Lambert sat down with Al Roker to promote his new role in “Cabaret.” He said that the role was “definitely on a short list of parts” he’s “always wanted to play.”

He went on to explain the story behind “Cabaret,” which he says “reflects Bohemian spirit of Berlin” in Act I before moving into the Nazi occupation of Germany by Act II.

Fans are thrilled for Lambert’s new role.

“Adam – you speak so eloquently. And you really gave us a clear visual of what we should expect… well I have not seen show yet but when I do; I really can’t wait to see you in your role . Acting and makeup!! And of course, hear the story,” one person wrote.

“You turn anything into gold, I am really proud of you..You were met to do that role as Emcee in the musical Cabaret. You were also looking quite dapper in that blue outfit you wore on the today show,” someone else added.

