WATCH: Alanis Sophia Leaves Judges Floored With Alanis Morissette Cover

Alanis Sophia Beautifully Covers Alanis Morissette's "Uninvited" – American Idol 2021Alanis Sophia was named after Alanis Morissette, so it's no surprise that she chose "Uninvited" for her American Idol Showstopper performance! Is it enough for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie to put her in the Top 24? Find out SUNDAY and MONDAY at 8|7c on ABC. See more of American Idol 2021 on… 2021-03-26T13:00:02Z

For her Showstopper performance on American Idol, Alanis Sophia performed a cover of Alanis Morissette’s “Uninvited.” This is all the more fitting given Alanis was named after the singer. (According to TVOM, her mother is a big fan of Morissette.)

The 19-year-old, according to Talent Recap, competed on La Voz Kids when she was just 11-years-old. She’s now ready to prove herself and show that she has what it takes to become the next American Idol.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Was the Face of Visit Florida

Sophia was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and moved to Florida when she was five-years-old.

According to Talent Recap, Alanis “became the face of Visit Florida and recorded jingles and did photoshoots for the company.” She also recorded an EP when she was 13-years-old, as the outlet pointed out.

To date, the teen has over 95,000 followers on Instagram. She also has over 143,000 likes on TikTok.

When she competed on “La Voz Kids” during the first season, Alanis came second place in the show.

IMDB reads, “In 2014 Alanis was chosen among multiple recognized stars within the Hispanic Entertainment Business Network to represent a promotional campaign for tourism in the state of Florida.”

Her IMDB also reveals that she has some acting experience; she has appeared on the TV series ‘School Bus Diaries’.

When Alanis first competed on Idol, she shared that she grew up as a fan of the show and always dreamed of competing as a contestant on the series.

She Enjoys the Band ‘Journey’

In an interview with Songwhip, Sophia was asked which artist she looks up to the most. She replied, “My favourite artists’ list is endless so this question has been the most difficult to answer. I grew up listening to classic rock and pretty much learned how to sing by basing everything off of Steve Perry from the band, Journey. My mom was my vocal coach and trained me professionally. Artists like Steve Perry, Demi Lovato, Selena Quintanilla, Christina Aguilera, and Linda Ronstadt all share one thing in common – powerhouse vocals. With all of these artists combined, it’s grown a huge influence vocally and musically.”

She added that she cannot live without her songbook, and she carries her songwriting journal around wherever she goes.

Sophia says that her advice to other artists is that they work hard, save money, and “never let anyone make you doubt your ambition.”

A quote on her website reads, “All I wanna do is create music that people can connect to, as a reminder that we’re not alone and a way for us to escape the world for just a couple of minutes. I remember when I was little, all I ever did was perform into my hairbrush in my bedroom and horribly play guitar to songs about elementary school crushes. Now I write songs about made up scenarios in my head. I’m so grateful to be here today, releasing music that brings me joy and hopefully does to other people too!”

This week on American Idol, the judges are narrowing it down to the top 24 performers. The show will air as part of the “final judgment.”

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video