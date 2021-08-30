‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Alejandro Aranda Releases Album

Alejandro Aranda, also known as scarypoolparty, was the runner-up of season 17 of ABC’s “American Idol.” Aranda was a fan-favorite contestant throughout the season due to his songwriting abilities.

Aranda has since been signed to Hollywood Records, which is the agency that signs most “American Idol” winners, and Aranda has now officially released a brand-new album under that label.

The album, titled “The Acto of Forgiveness,” features a whopping 21 tracks and has a runtime of 1 hour and 46 minutes.

“‘The Act of Forgiveness’ is an album I made with the idea of making each song sound like a movie,” Aranda said in a press release. “It’s an album I am extremely proud of. ‘The Act of Forgiveness’ is a story I wanted to tell in chapters; the story of love and heartbreak through relationships and how we all react differently, creating movie-like scenarios around life and not wanting to look at the real picture or past our flawed imagination.”

Aranda is listed as the songwriter on every track on the album.

Aranda Thanked a Slew of People When the Album Released

Aranda took to Instagram once his new album dropped to thank everyone from his team to his fans.

“My new album ‘The Act of Forgiveness’ is out now!” Aranda wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank @jungyunart for the amazing artwork and absolutely incredible artistry. I want to thank @rob.mathes for creating the strings and adding his genius to the album. Also want to thank @fae.muerto and @branko_presley for being there, engineering this album, and being absolutely amazing at what they do.”

He went on to thank his whole team and his fans.

“I want to thank my team — from my management for believing in me and for always being there and hearing me out, to my label Hollywood records for letting me be creative and free, thank you so much!! Thank you to my friends and family for hearing the beginning of the album and helping me throughout.”

To his fans, Aranda wrote that he thanked them for believing in him and providing support.

He added, “Honestly, this record means so much to me. It’s filled with stories and it’s filled with good times, it’s filled with laughter and fun. I hope you enjoy, and thank you from the bottom of my heart for letting me put out this record. All love!”

Aranda Also Released a Music Video

The music video for the 11th track, titled “Beach House,” was also released when the album dropped.

The song, according to Aranda’s Instagram post, “takes you into a void of loss and love and finding new direction.”

He added, “The homie @mrbrianhartley and the team absolutely CRUSHED IT!!! Legit it feels like I’m watching an HBO show lol”

According to a press release, the entire album was recorded at LA’s Village Studios and Capitol Studios in just 9 days. It also mentions his collaboration with Emmy Award-winning composer Rob Mathes.

The singles “Friends” and “Poison” from the album had already been released.

Here’s a look at “The Act of Forgiveness” Track List:

1. Daily Dose of Her Smile (Alejandro Aranda)

2. Poison (Aranda)

3. Falling Down (Aranda)

4. Friends (Aranda)

5. Cellphones (Aranda)

6. Movie Screens (Aranda)

7. Beautiful (Aranda)

8. Blesser (Aranda)

9. Heat of Desire (Aranda)

10. Malibu (Aranda)

11. Beach House (Aranda)

12: The Darkness (Aranda)

13: The Act of Forgiveness (Aranda)

14. Felios (Aranda, Cody Crump)

15. Lonely Boy (Aranda)

16. Death City Drive (Aranda)

17. Spelloutriver (Aranda)

18. Holy Rejection (Aranda)

19. NYC (Aranda)

20. Magic (Aranda)

21. 3D (Aranda)

It can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major streaming services.

