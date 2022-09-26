Fans Concerned After ‘American Idol’ Star Postpones Tour Dates

“American Idol” fan and judge-favorite contestant Alejandro “scarypoolparty” Aranda, has postponed the remainder of his “Unplugged” tour dates just weeks after talking about the possibility of his moving on from music.

“Unfortunately, we are postponing the remaining Unplugged tour dates,” he wrote on Instagram. “Reach out to your point of purchase for more info. I promise to get back out on the road very soon.”

The singer-songwriter also posted on his Instagram Stories about the postponement.

“I know today was bad news for the shows,” he wrote. “But just wanted to say @cody.dear and @maxmusic put a smile on my face.”

He added that he was headed back to Los Angeles but hoped to pick up touring on the east coast “very soon.”

Aranda Is Considering Leaving Music Altogether

In a now-deleted tweet, Aranda shared that he was thinking about leaving the music industry.

“Sometimes I feel like my opportunity to be a full time musician/artist is fading,” he wrote at the time. “Maybe it’s time to rethink the music career. Might go to culinary school or try to open up a coffee shop! Who knows!! Legit just having late-night thoughts.”

Aranda has been open about his struggles with touring in the past. In December 2019, he apologized to fans via Twitter after canceling a show in London.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of sleep deprivation and I can’t put it off because now it’s really affecting my health,” he said at the time. “Coming off ‘American Idol,’ selling out my first tour and just coming off a fall tour and recording an album I couldn’t ask for more of a dream come true. But honestly I need to get help and find a better way to heal.”

Fans Are Concerned for Aranda

Fans took to the Instagram comments to offer their support and share their concern for Aranda.

“Hope you’re okay! Sending love,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Hope you are okay.”

Others said they were sending well-wishes to the artist.

“Sending you love brother. You’re amazing. But you don’t owe anybody anything. Just do you. We’ll be here either way,” one fan commented.

Aranda Released a New Album In 2021