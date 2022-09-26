Fans Concerned After ‘American Idol’ Star Postpones Tour Dates

Fans Concerned After ‘American Idol’ Star Postpones Tour Dates

"American Idol" stage during 2016 finale

“American Idol” fan and judge-favorite contestant Alejandro “scarypoolparty” Aranda, has postponed the remainder of his “Unplugged” tour dates just weeks after talking about the possibility of his moving on from music.

“Unfortunately, we are postponing the remaining Unplugged tour dates,” he wrote on Instagram. “Reach out to your point of purchase for more info. I promise to get back out on the road very soon.”

The singer-songwriter also posted on his Instagram Stories about the postponement.

“I know today was bad news for the shows,” he wrote. “But just wanted to say @cody.dear and @maxmusic put a smile on my face.”

He added that he was headed back to Los Angeles but hoped to pick up touring on the east coast “very soon.”

Aranda Is Considering Leaving Music Altogether

In a now-deleted tweet, Aranda shared that he was thinking about leaving the music industry.

“Sometimes I feel like my opportunity to be a full time musician/artist is fading,” he wrote at the time. “Maybe it’s time to rethink the music career. Might go to culinary school or try to open up a coffee shop! Who knows!! Legit just having late-night thoughts.”

Aranda has been open about his struggles with touring in the past. In December 2019, he apologized to fans via Twitter after canceling a show in London.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of sleep deprivation and I can’t put it off because now it’s really affecting my health,” he said at the time. “Coming off ‘American Idol,’ selling out my first tour and just coming off a fall tour and recording an album I couldn’t ask for more of a dream come true. But honestly I need to get help and find a better way to heal.”

Fans Are Concerned for Aranda

Fans took to the Instagram comments to offer their support and share their concern for Aranda.

“Hope you’re okay! Sending love,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Hope you are okay.”

Others said they were sending well-wishes to the artist.

“Sending you love brother. You’re amazing. But you don’t owe anybody anything. Just do you. We’ll be here either way,” one fan commented.

Aranda Released a New Album In 2021

Alejandro Aranda released his most recent album, titled The Act of Forgiveness in 2021, and the album includes 21 new tracks from the artist.

“I went into the studio with the mindset of wanting to make a new record,” he shared with Relix about his album in August 2021. He said that they were intending to do an acoustic album but decided to include piano because of the inspirational piano in the studio.

“I was just experiencing being in the studio and recording music,” he shared. “A lot of those ideas were generated from getting great sounds on that piano. It was such an amazing experience.”

Later in the interview, Aranda said that he’s also okay with fans picking different songs on the album rather than listening straight through.

“On the album, there is a taste for everybody,” he shared. “The way I wrote it was I was creating in the moment. How I would listen to it is like a vinyl double album: side one, let it run; side two, let it run. I would love for people to listen to it all the way through like that. Like a record on a turntable.”

