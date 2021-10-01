LISTEN: ‘Idol’ Alum Country Singer Alex Miller Drops New Song

Alex Miller was one of the many hopefuls during season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol,” and luckily for fans of his work, the artist has now dropped his first single after signing a record deal.

Miller was a favorite contestant on “American Idol,” consistently delivering strong country music-leaning performances. The judges sometimes criticized the fact that he stuck in his comfort zone, which is what ultimately got him sent home.

Miller recently announced his new song and has since released it. The song is titled “Don’t Let the Barn Door Hit Ya.”

The single is available on all major streaming platforms.

Listen to the New Single

Miller finally shared his debut single “Don’t Let the Barn Door Hit Ya,” much to the delight of his fans, who took to his recent post to celebrate the release.

“Great song buddy!!! So proud of your growth,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “First thing I listened to today!! Loved it!!”

He previously shared a sneak peek of the song on Instagram, making it clear that the song is in his signature style, which is an ode to old-school country music. He said in the video that if someone doesn’t like it they can “do what the title says.”

Miller Bonded With Luke Bryan During ‘American Idol’

Just because he was sent home early didn’t mean the judges thought he didn’t have a future in the music industry, however. When he got home from the show, he got a Zoom call from Luke Bryan.

“I made some calls to my good friends at the Grand Ole Opry, and they agreed to let my buddy Alex Miller come perform at the Grand Ole Opry,” Bryan told the young contestant at the time. “And maybe I’ll share the stage with you a little bit, if you’ll have me!”

The young singer-songwriter announced on Instagram that he has officially signed a record deal.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I have signed an exclusive recording contract with Nashville-based @billyjamrecords!!” he wrote. “My first single will be ‘Don’t Let the Barn Door Hit Ya,” produced by @jerrysalley. Stay tuned for the release date.”

He encouraged fans to go to his website to see all the upcoming things he has planned.

Some fellow “American Idol” contestants took to the comments of Miller’s post to congratulate him.

“YESSSS ALEX!!!!!” Madison Watkins wrote.

Graham DeFranco commented, “You deserve everything coming your way brother.”

Cassandra Coleman, who was also on season 19, wrote, “So happy for you!!! You’re incredible!!”

Other contestants who congratulated Miller included Ava August, Mary Jo Young, Grace Kinstler, and Emily Ann Roberts.

Here are Miller’s upcoming tour dates, according to his website:

October 2 Bittersweet FestivalMt Vernon, KY

Bittersweet FestivalMt Vernon, KY October 14 Wohlfahrt House OktoberfestWohlfahrt House, Wytheville, VA

Wohlfahrt House OktoberfestWohlfahrt House, Wytheville, VA October 16 Live at the RCThe RC Entertainment and Event Center, Newport, TN

Live at the RCThe RC Entertainment and Event Center, Newport, TN November 12 Lincoln JamboreeLincoln Jamboree, Hodgenville, KY

Lincoln JamboreeLincoln Jamboree, Hodgenville, KY November 18 Texan TheaterGreenville, TX

Texan TheaterGreenville, TX November 19 Buck’s BackyardBuda, TX

Buck’s BackyardBuda, TX November 20 Arlington Music HallArlington, TX

Arlington Music HallArlington, TX December 11 Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre , Branson, Missouri

Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre , Branson, Missouri December 12 Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre, Branson, Missouri

Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre, Branson, Missouri December 17 Lincoln JamboreeLincoln Jamboree, Hodgenville, KY

“American Idol” will return in early 2022.

