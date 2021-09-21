‘American Idol’ Alum Alex Miller Signs Record Deal, Announces New Music

Alex Miller was a contestant on season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol” who was sent home by the judges before the live voting even began. Now, Miller’s taking his music career to the next level.

Miller was a favorite contestant on “American Idol,” consistently delivering strong country music-leaning performances. The judges sometimes criticized the fact that he stuck in his comfort zone, which is what ultimately got him sent home.

That didn’t mean the judges thought he didn’t have a future in the music industry, however. When he got home from the show, he got a Zoom call from Luke Bryan.

“I made some calls to my good friends at the Grand Ole Opry, and they agreed to let my buddy Alex Miller come perform at the Grand Ole Opry,” Bryan told the young contestant at the time. “And maybe I’ll share the stage with you a little bit, if you’ll have me!”

Miller Signed With a Nashville-Based Label

The young singer-songwriter announced on Instagram that he has officially signed a record deal.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I have signed an exclusive recording contract with Nashville-based @billyjamrecords!!” he wrote. “My first single will be ‘Don’t Let the Barn Door Hit Ya,” produced by @jerrysalley. Stay tuned for the release date.”

He encouraged fans to go to his website to see all the upcoming things he has planned.

Miller Was Congratulated By Fellow ‘Idol’ Contestants

Fellow “American Idol” contestants took to the comments of Miller’s post to congratulate him.

“YESSSS ALEX!!!!!” Madison Watkins wrote.

Graham DeFranco commented, “You deserve everything coming your way brother.”

Cassandra Coleman, who was also on season 19, wrote, “So happy for you!!! You’re incredible!!”

Other contestants who congratulated Miller included Ava Agust, Mary Jo Young, Grace Kinstler, and Emily Ann Roberts.

The Singer Spent the Summer Touring

Miller joined a lot of other “American Idol” contestants in making the best out of his summer by touring around the country and playing shows at different festivals and fairs.

“Hello everybody!” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s truly been an amazing summer for us and I wanted to share some clips from our many shows including @kystatefair @mostatefair @nystatefair and @wistatefair. Enjoy! Make sure to catch me NEXT WEEK at the @wastatefair! #touringisfun”

Here are Miller’s upcoming tour dates, according to his website:

September 22 Washington State FairOutpost 47 Stage Puyallup, WA

Washington State FairOutpost 47 Stage Puyallup, WA September 23 Washington State Fair w/ Lee BriceColumbia Bank Main Stage, Puyallup, WA

Washington State Fair w/ Lee BriceColumbia Bank Main Stage, Puyallup, WA September 24 Sagecliffe Concert SeriesSagecliffe Resort, Quincy, WA

Sagecliffe Concert SeriesSagecliffe Resort, Quincy, WA September 30 Alley FestAlley on Main, Paintsville, KY

Alley FestAlley on Main, Paintsville, KY October 1 Alley FestAlley on Main, Paintsville, KY

Alley FestAlley on Main, Paintsville, KY October 2 Bittersweet FestivalMt Vernon, KY

Bittersweet FestivalMt Vernon, KY October 14 Wohlfahrt House OktoberfestWohlfahrt House, Wytheville, VA

Wohlfahrt House OktoberfestWohlfahrt House, Wytheville, VA October 16 Live at the RCThe RC Entertainment and Event Center, Newport, TN

Live at the RCThe RC Entertainment and Event Center, Newport, TN November 12 Lincoln JamboreeLincoln Jamboree, Hodgenville, KY

Lincoln JamboreeLincoln Jamboree, Hodgenville, KY November 18 Texan TheaterGreenville, TX

Texan TheaterGreenville, TX November 19 Buck’s BackyardBuda, TX

Buck’s BackyardBuda, TX November 20 Arlington Music HallArlington, TX

Arlington Music HallArlington, TX December 11 Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre , Branson, Missouri

Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre , Branson, Missouri December 12 Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre, Branson, Missouri

Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre, Branson, Missouri December 17 Lincoln JamboreeLincoln Jamboree, Hodgenville, KY

“American Idol” will return in early 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Castoff Caleb Kennedy Releases New Song ‘Raised on Dirt’