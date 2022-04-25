‘American Idol’ Eliminated Contestant on ‘Unfortunate’ Reality of Show

On the Sunday, April 24 episode of ABC’s “American Idol,” the pool of contestants was narrowed down to the top 11 from the top 14. One of the eliminated contestants was Allegra Miles, who thanked fans on Instagram after the show.

Miles was one of the contestants who was previously also on “The Voice.” At the time, she made it to the top 9 of the competition. On “American Idol,” she made it to the top 14.

“thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart for voting, sharing, and believing in me through everything,” she wrote. “the love you have shown me is indescribable and i am so beyond grateful. getting to sing my original music on national tv, and you guys telling me how you connected and it made you feel less alone – that is why i make music.”

Miles Called Parts of Reality TV ‘Unfortunate’

In the post, Miles talked about reality TV and what it’s like being on those shows.

“while there are multiple factors of reality tv that are unfortunate, i am beyond grateful for the incredible human beings I’ve gotten to meet thru this process – we are family now and will always be,” she wrote.

She added, “i am so excited to share so much music I’ve been making and SO many incredible things on the horizon so soon – thank you for being along for the ride always. Everything starts right now, i love you forever <3.”

Miles Performed a Billie Eilish Song

Play

American Idol 2022 Allegra Miles Full Performance Top 14 Perform S20E14 Abc And American Idol Own All Rights To This Video If you are a contestant and you want your video deleted please contact my email on my channel or twitter or instagram. once i read your messege the video will imminently get deleted (Contacts here) My Twitter twitter.com/TALENTKINGHD My Instagram instagram.com/jacktalentkinghd/ My Email tvmasterprogrammes1996@gmail.com Simon… 2022-04-25T01:19:42Z

For her top 14 performance, Miles performed “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish. She started at the piano, added in a lot of falsetto, and then she got up for the latter half of the performance.

The week before, Miles was in the bottom half of contestants when it came to votes, and she had to be saved by the judges. That wasn’t an option for the top 11, so Miles was sent home alongside two other contestants.

After she sang, however, judge Luke Bryan said she was so good and that she showed why the judges saved her. He said that she “nailed” the falsetto in particular on the performance.

Some Fans Think Miles Was ‘Robbed’

Fans took to Reddit after the announcement to share their appreciation for Miles and let others know what they were thinking about her elimination.

“Allegra Miles Appreciation Thread: Share thoughts, links to her music and social media accounts, etc.,” the original post reads. “The sad reality proven through the years is that for many Top 14ers, this is the last time we’ll ever discuss them.”

“Most robbed contestant of all time,” one person replied. “For her even not to break the top 10 is ridiculous. One of the most unique voices the show has ever seen.”

Another person wrote, “Haven’t watched tonight’s show yet bummed she’s gone. Last week’s Wild Card performance was one of my favorites of the season so far. She was one of the best and growing IMO, what a shame.”

“American Idol” airs at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast on ABC on Sundays and Mondays.

READ NEXT: “American Idol” Viewers Shocked by Top 11, Say Contestant Was ‘Robbed’