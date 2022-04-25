‘American Idol’ Viewers Shocked by Top 11, Say Contestant Was ‘Robbed’

On the April 24, 2022, episode of ABC’s “American Idol“, the top 14 artists performed live coast-to-coast with hopes of receiving enough votes from viewers to make it through to the top 11. At the end of the show, Ryan Seacrest revealed the top 11 moving on to the next round.

Not all fans were happy with the way the votes played out and which artists were sent home at the end of the night. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan did get to save one artist from the bottom four, meaning that only three artists went home.

Those artists were Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee and Dan Marshall.

Fans Think Miles Was ‘Robbed’

Fans took to Reddit after the announcement to share their appreciation for Miles and let others know what they were thinking about her elimination.

“Allegra Miles Appreciation Thread: Share thoughts, links to her music and social media accounts, etc.,” the thread reads. “The sad reality proven through the years is that for many Top 14ers, this is the last time we’ll ever discuss them.”

“Most robbed contestant of all time,” one person replied. “For her even not to break the top 10 is ridiculous. One of the most unique voices the show has ever seen.”

Another person wrote, “Haven’t watched tonight’s show yet bummed she’s gone. Last week’s Wild Card performance was one of my favorites of the season so far. She was one of the best and growing IMO, what a shame.”

On the post-episode discussion thread, fans also thought Miles should have made it through.

“Allegra was ROBBED! (Go Leah & Fritz!),” one person wrote in the replies.

One person added, “Yep. the only one eliminated who I cared much about. So the voters got the rest right, but Mike [Parker] should have been long gone and Allegra still there. People don’t appreciate the girls with good tones on these shows. They put everything else ahead of it, especially loudness. I would much rather hear her sing in person than anyone else still on the show.”

Many talked about the fact that Miles didn’t get as much screentime throughout the season as other contestants. None of her performances were shown in full until the top 24 group when America began voting.

“Allegra deserved better than all the montages,” one person wrote.

Others called out the voters who put certain artists through.

“Message to America: You such at voting on Idol,” one person wrote. “You really do. I’m happy Dan is gone, but Ava and Allegra are gone too. Worse, the two ‘platinum ticket winners’ are still in this competition.”

Another wrote, “Allegra and Ava should have made it over Mike and Emyrson based on tonight’s performances. But I’m so happy Dan is out!”

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule

There are just a handful of episodes remaining in the season 20 schedule of “American Idol” in 2022, and that means that the full schedule is available. The show will officially end for the season on Sunday, May 22 with a three-hour episode.

There will be no more Monday night episodes after the “Great Idol Reunion,” which airs on Monday, May 2.

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday April 24 – Top 14 (First episode LIVE coast-to-coast for the season, Top 11 reveal)

– Top 14 (First episode LIVE coast-to-coast for the season, Top 11 reveal) Monday April 25 – Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11, LIVE coast-to-coast, top 9 reveal)

– Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11, LIVE coast-to-coast, top 9 reveal) Sunday May 1 – Disney Night (Top 9 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast)

– Disney Night (Top 9 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast) Monday May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

– Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances) Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast) Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Viewers ‘Disappointed’ by Top 20 Result