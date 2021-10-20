Former ‘American Idol’ Star Reveals Struggles With Baby’s Health

Althea Grace is speaking out about her experience on “American Idol”.

In a piece written for the Huffington Post, Grace informed readers that her daughter was taken to the ER while she was in Round 2 of Hollywood Week.

According to Grace, her daughter, Lennon, was taken to the hospital because “her G-J tube (the tube that feeds her) ripped out.”

She writes, “I decid[ed] to perform in that round of the competition. I’m not just competing on ‘American Idol”’for me, but for the chance at giving my daughter a better future. How can I give up now?”

Grace: ‘Competing on Idol Feels Like a Walk in the Park After My Years as a Medical Mama’

In the piece, Grace reveals that Lennon was diagnosed with TSC, a rare condition, at just ten months old.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Tuberous schlerosis, or TSC, is a “multi-system genetic disease that causes non-cancerous (benign) tumors to grow in the brain and on other vital organs such as the kidneys, heart, eyes, lungs, and skin.”

Some symptoms of the disease include seizures, behavioral problems, skin abnormalities, and kidney problems, among others.

While there is no cure for the disease, according to the outlet, there are a number of medications that can be used to ease symptoms of the disease.

Grace explained that Lennon needed a liver transplant and “underwent countless surgeries and spent nearly half of her life in a hospital bed.”

She added that it was in “the middle of a 90-day hospital stay” that she learned about auditions for “American Idol.”

Grace’s father cared for Lennon while Grace was competing on the show.

She explained to readers: “I never really knew whether I was doing the right thing, but I knew I was showing my daughter that there is no obstacle you can face that should prevent you from chasing your dreams. I hope that one day Lennon looks back on my time on ‘American Idol’ and feels proud of me.”

On her website, Grace writes that she is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, bassist, and artist.

Grace sang “Saturday Morning” for her initial audition. The song is an original.

According to “American Idol” fandom, all three judges voted her through to the next round on the show.

Who Won Season 19 of ‘American Idol’?

In the end, Apple Valley, California, native Chayce Beckham won Season 19 of “American Idol”.

It came down to Beckham, Willie Spence, and Grace Kinstler.

Now, “Idol” is entering its fifth season, and auditions are underway.

On October 4, 2021, Ryan Seacrest shared an Instagram photo that showed the crew out to dinner. He captioned the photo, “Picking up where we left off. The band is back together for number 20! @americanidol.”

The show’s website also reveals that “Season 5 auditions are happening now.”

Those wishing to be part of it can either reserve a spot for a virtual audition, or submit an online video. Click here to learn more about auditioning for “American Idol.”

Even though auditions are taking place now, the show won’t return to television screens until Spring 2022, according to Deadline.