‘American Idol’ Alum Engaged: ‘I Get to Marry My Best Friend’

“American Idol” season 14 contestant and “Victoria’s Secret” singer Jax is officially engaged after her boyfriend proposed on New Year’s Eve.

She posted a video of the engagement on Instagram.

“How the New Year started in our one-bedroom apartment in 2021,” the video says before Jax sings her song, “Ring Pop.”

“We don’t got a dime to our names but we’re loaded,” she sings. “We got all we’ll ever need. I think our grass is pretty green, we make our own luck, no wonder the neighbors are jealous.”

The song adds, “Don’t need no diamonds, you’re my rock. And I’m good with my Ring Pop.”

Then, the video skips to Jax’s boyfriend holding a ring to demonstrate how 2023 started for the couple, which was getting engaged.

“We are officially engaged!” Jax wrote in the caption for the post. “I get to marry my best friend. And as much as I love this ring….I will always be okay with a Ring Pop.”

Jax’s fiance is named Braverijah Gregg. He is a director and photographer based in Los Angeles, California, according to his website.

Jax Has Called Gregg Her ‘Soulmate’

On August 29, 2022, Jax uploaded a video of Gregg singing a song while playing the guitar. The song was about being on her period and included a ton of pop culture references, which make Jax laugh throughout the video.

“And this is why he’s my soulmate. Periodt,” she wrote in the caption for the video.

In April 2022, Jax shared a video about how she and Gregg met. She said that she and Gregg were both on dates with separate people, but they caught their dates “making out with each other” and left the party together to get Taco Bell.

Jax Performed In Front of Millions Ahead of the Engagement

Jax was one of the performers on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on Saturday, December 31, 2022, meaning she performed for a crowd of millions ahead of getting engaged.

During the event, she performed both her viral songs, “Victoria’s Secret” and “90s Kids.” The former song went viral multiple times after she released it, gaining millions of views across platforms. The original video, where Jax performs part of the song in a flash mob in front of a Victoria’s Secret store, has garnered over 5.5 million likes and 280,000 shares on TikTok where it was first posted on July 25, 2022. The video has over 38.3 million views on TikTok, and the song has 80 million streams on Spotify.

Jax, for her part, boasts nearly 13 million followers on the platform.

On December 12, 2022, Jax opened up to ABC Audio (via Movin 92.5 Seattle) about her hopes that people continue listening to her music after “Victoria’s Secret.”

“I keep getting that question, like, ‘Hey, what’s next?’ And I feel like I just peaked,” she said after performing at Madison Square Garden. “I just played the Garden and I had the people singing the song that I wrote in a tiny little room.”

She shared that she hopes to go on tour and added, “I have lots of other songs…so I hope that people keep listening. And if not, whatever! Cause this is really freakin’ cool.”

