‘American Idol’ Contestant Accused of Striking Ex in the Face

American Idol contestant Cecil Ray, who made it to the Top 24 on this season of the show, allegedly “forced his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend and struck her in the face when she refused to let him see the child he believes is his,” according to TMZ, who spoke to police in Rockdale, Texas.

Officers say they got a call to the home of Mariah Lopez last week– there, Ray, whose full name is Cecil Ray Baker, assaulted her, according to the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ray Was Arrested on April 17

The affidavit obtained by TMZ reveals, “Lopez claims she wouldn’t let Baker in, so he went to a locked back door and ripped it open to gain entry. She told police he then pushed her to the floor and ‘struck her in the face with a palm heel’ before leaving.”

Baker was arrested on April 17 and booked for burglary of a habitation, which is a second-degree felony, according to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office. He has been released on a $15,000 bond.

According to MEAWW, Lopez shared screenshots to her social media account that reveal text messages in which Baker allegedly admitted he was cheating on her. In the same video, she wrote, “People aren’t who they always seem to be on TV. I’m tired of always being silenced. You even denied my daughter being yours #cheater #americanidol #fyp”

Ray on ‘Idol’

Baker made it all the way to Hollywood Week earlier this season on Idol.

When he spoke to KXXV in March, he shared of his second performance, “It was my second time being in front of the judges and the first time really performing on the Dolby stage… It’s a very big stage and very important stage. I was just nervous, honestly.”

He added, “Going on stage… I couldn’t do anything, but think about my family and my daughter… my sweet baby girl. It really eased my nerves a lot going on stage, but as soon as I got on stage, I completely forgot, I was immediately so nervous again.”

Ray stated that the experience was “humbling” while still being “intimidating.”

He concluded the interview stating, “Honestly, I can’t do anything, but feel blessed and so fortunate to be advancing on the show. My experience has been a long shot for. Coming from where I come from, such a small town, not many big dreams make it out and not many people pursue their dreams, especially the big dreams. I can’t do anything but feel blessed, to be able to advance. It’s a dream come true for me… not only for me, but for my family. It’s amazing to say that I am advancing on American Idol. Trying to plant my feet and make a name for sure.”

On the show, Baker spoke of his newborn daughter on a number of occasions. Judge Katy Perry called him the “country Justin Bieber.”

