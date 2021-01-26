‘American Idol’ Couple Welcomes New Baby

There’s a new baby in the Idol family. Reality show alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner gave birth to a little girl on January 18, 2021, according to US Weekly.

The couple, who met on Season 16 of the ABC show, commemorated the big moment with an Instagram pic, writing, “Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl. Baylah May Foehner 1.18.21.”

Foehner also shared the photo, writing, “Baylah May Foehner The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it. Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding.”

Foehner and Barrett tied the knot in October 2019 in texas, just seven months after getting engaged.

Who Is Gabby Barrett?

Barrett, 21, hails from Pennsylvania and isn’t fazed by much. In a 2016 interview with Post-Gazette, she shared, “I wasn’t born with nerves… You have to take yourself out of the equation and think about everyone else — you’re the entertainer.”

If she was an entertainer in her childhood, she had a big audience– Barrett comes from a family of ten. And while Barrett grew up singing R&B, she mainly sings country these days. As Penn Live notes, she’s been compared to Carrie Underwood on more than one occasion.

Clearly, family is very important to Barrett because the singer’s father, Blaise, is her manager.

She shared with the Post Gazette, “My dad has sacrificed so much for me and my family, so for me to be getting the star treatment is insane.”

“I really, really, really want to pay my dad back for everything he’s done for me. My dad is a maintenance man for Goodwill, and at night, he’ll actually clean up apartments. He said, ‘I want to know before the day I die that I gave you everything I could to make your dreams come true… There were times we couldn’t afford to pay the bills in the house but he would still find a way to drive me to my gigs.”

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, it took passing through each round of auditions for The Voice for Barrett to being offered a contract.

And what about Cade? The 24-year-old is from Shelby County, Texas, and was eliminated as a top 5 contestant during Season 16 of the show.

Prior to embarking on a solo career, Foehner was in a band called Johnson’s Lost Crowes. And his bandmates, for one, are not surprised that his career has flourished.

Speaking to KTRE, bandmate Dillon Reynolds said, “He’s always been real kept to himself and to see people like wooing over him, I guess it’s a little weird, but I’m not surprised that he’s on the show,” Reynolds said. He later added, “It’s kinda bringing the whole community together in a way that hasn’t happened in a long time.”

