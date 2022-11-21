‘American Idol’ Fan-Favorite Announces New Film Role

“American Idol” season 10 finalist Haley Reinhart is hitting screens this November in a new film role. The singer will also contribute music to the short film, titled “Americana”.

“Honored to have a role & share my voice in the @americanamovie. 🤍 Check out my original song, ‘Lovesick’ (off of my new EP) featured here! Excited to announce I’ll be releasing the full music video on Mon., 11/21/22!!! The short film directed by @joshuashultz will also debut on Monday!” Reinhart wrote in an Instagram post.

See Reinhart in the short film, “Americana”, which is out now on YouTube, below.

‘Americana’ Tells an Important Story

Play

Award Winning Short Film "Americana" If you would like to help us fight against Human Trafficking please visit ourrescue.org for more info and to help fund their efforts. Award Winning Short Film "Americana" Directed by Joshua Shultz CREDITS: Executive Producers JOSHUA SHULTZ, KARA SUDFELD , ZACH SUDFELD , BENNY BRAPPO, DONNA CASSELMAN and DALE CASSELMAN Produced by JOSHUA SHULTZ, KARA… 2022-10-18T20:23:45Z

“Americana” stars Joshua Shultz, who directed and co-wrote with Jim Kalergis.

Reinhart plays Sue, a bar owner and singer, in “Americana”. The short film tells the story of a man trying to find and rescue his daughter from child trafficking. Reinhart says the film has a very important message, telling fans, “Americana is an important film that will pull on your heartstrings and give you the courage to step up and help make our world a better place, a much safer place, for our children’s sake. #americanathemovie #lovesick #newmusic #shortfilm 🕊️”

In addition to her role in the film, Reinhart sings her song “Lovesick” during a bar scene and will be releasing a new music video for the song as well. “Lovesick” was originally released with her 2022 EP “Off The Ground”.

The “Americana” filmmakers are highlighting the issues at the core of their film, child trafficking, and spreading awareness about these issues in the real world. They’ve included a note in the YouTube page for the film, writing to viewers, “If you would like to help us fight against Human Trafficking please visit www.ourrescue.org for more info and to help fund their efforts.”

‘Off The Ground’ is Haley Reinhart’s First EP

It’s been over a decade since Haley Reinhart first appeared on “American Idol”, and the star’s career is more active than ever.

Reinhart first auditioned for “American Idol” season nine in Chicago but didn’t move on to the next round. One year later, she came back for season 10 auditions in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, singing “Oh! Darling” by the Beatles. The judges appreciated her growth from the year prior and sent her to the next round. Reinhart made it through Hollywood Week to the live shows and survived America’s vote nearly every week, though she did land in the bottom three multiple times.

In the penultimate week of the competition, Reinhart was eliminated in third place behind eventual winner Scotty McCreery and runner-up Lauren Alaina.

Since her time on “Idol”, Reinhart has worked closely with the group Postmodern Jukebox, as well as releasing solo music herself. Though “Off The Ground” is Reinhart’s first EP, the singer has released four full-length albums, 2012’s “Listen Up!”, 2016’s “Better”, 2017’s “What’s That Sound?”, and 2019’s “Lo-Fi Soul”.

In speaking with Forbes, Reinhart says that her work on “Off The Ground” takes inspiration from “Stevie Wonder’s ‘Off The World,’ that song in itself, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Sly, Buffalo Springfield to The Zombies.”

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Star Up For Theatre Award, Asks Fans For Help