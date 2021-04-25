Is ‘American Idol’ on TV Tonight?

Tonight, there will be no new episode of American Idol. Instead, the Oscars will air on ABC during the usual Idol time slot.

The Oscars will begin on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. You can also stream the Academy Awards on services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV.

The good news for the American Idol fans out there is that fans can still vote for The Comeback episode until Monday morning at 6 a.m., and you can vote up to ten times per voting platform.

It’s worth noting that there will not be a new episode airing tomorrow night, either.

Idol will return to its normal Sunday and Monday airing on May 2, starting at 8 p.m.

Last week, Ava August, Madison Watkins, and Beane were eliminated, with Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence rumored to be early frontrunners.

Here’s what you need to know.

How to Vote on ‘American Idol’

There are three ways to vote for your favorite American Idol contestant: online, in the app, or through text.

Those voting must be at least 13 years of age in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or the Virgin Islands to vote.

Fans texting must send the number corresponding to their favorite contestant to “21523.”

The American Idol iOS app can be downloaded here.

The Top 9 Were Narrowed Down Last Week

Last week, fans narrowed down the contestants to the top 9. The tenth performer will be a contestant pulled from last season’s show, which was virtual due to the pandemic. Fans can vote for their favorite artist from the COmeback Episode until 6 a.m. on Monday using a method shown above.

Those vying for the tenth slot are:

– Cyniah Elise

– Nick Merico

– Aliana Jester

– Franklin Boone

– Faith Becnel

– Arthur Gunn

– DeWayne Crocker Jr.

– Makayla Phillips

– Olivia Ximines

– Louis Knight

While some fans are excited to see their favorite artists from last season take the stage, many are upset with the Comeback twist and think it’s “completely unfair.”

As pointed out by Good Housekeeping, the idea was suggested by producers thinking that last year’s performers never got a fair shot to show their skills off on the Idol stage amid the coronavirus.

@AmericanIdol this comeback this is a mistake…these performers have had a year if training and an ALREADY ESTABLISHED fan base. Plus the current group has built bonds. Step up Simon Fuller and @RyanSeacrest and explain this BS #AmericanIdol — FeedingtheTurkeys (@FeedingdaTurkey) April 20, 2021

In an interview with Billboard, showrunner Trish Kinane said of last year’s singers, “They did so well with the remote production… with their mums and dads helping them and their brothers and sisters holding iPhones and ring lights, but they never had the proper Idol experience. Some people really come alive on that big stage. We thought they deserved to have that experience.”

One fan wrote on Twitter, “@AmericanIdol this comeback this is a mistake…these performers have had a year if training and an ALREADY ESTABLISHED fan base. Plus the current group has built bonds. Step up Simon Fuller and @RyanSeacrest and explain this BS #AmericanIdol.”

When the show makes its way back on May 2, the comeback winner will be announced, and the top ten will perform as part of Disney Night.

