When Is the Next Episode of ‘American Idol’ on TV?

American Idol did not air last night because of the Oscars, but when’s the next time the show will be on TV?

Idol will air next Sunday, May 2, at 5pm PT/8pm ET on ABC.

When we return to the small screen, Ryan Seacrest will announce which artist from last season will make it through to this season’s Top 10 based on America’s votes.

That means either Cyniah Elise, Nick Merico, Aliana Jester, Franklin Boone, Faith Becnel, Arthur Gunn, DeWayne Crocker Jr., Makayla Phillips, Olivia Ximines, or Louis Knight will be advancing to the Final 10.

It’s worth noting that last week was the last week of Monday night episodes, so when the show comes back on May 2, it will not air on Monday. The theme for next week’s performances will be Walt Disney World.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who Will Win American Idol?

As everyone knows, a lot comes into play when guessing the winner of an entire season of Idol.

According to an April 9 article by Gold Derby, Grace Kinstler is a frontrunner– she is just 20 and hails from Lakewood, Illinois. Currently, Kinstler is a student at Berklee College of Music.

The outlet reported that Willie Spence is in line to win the runner-up trophy, followed by Chayce Beckham in third place.

We must take into consideration that a contestant from last season could also be a frontrunner, now– something that has rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Not Everyone Is a Fan of the Comeback Twist

@AmericanIdol this comeback this is a mistake…these performers have had a year if training and an ALREADY ESTABLISHED fan base. Plus the current group has built bonds. Step up Simon Fuller and @RyanSeacrest and explain this BS #AmericanIdol — FeedingtheTurkeys (@FeedingdaTurkey) April 20, 2021

Fans have been vocal about the Comeback Twist on American Idol, with a number flocking to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

On April 19, one person wrote on Twitter, “@AmericanIdol this comeback this is a mistake…these performers have had a year if training and an ALREADY ESTABLISHED fan base. Plus the current group has built bonds. Step up Simon Fuller and @RyanSeacrest and explain this BS #AmericanIdol.”

Another person wrote, “Is anyone else NOT going to vote for these last season comebacks?! The current season has so many iconic artists. It’s an enormous insult to bring in past artists who lost already. #AmericanIdol.”

A fair few of those in support of the comeback twist seem to be fans of Arthur Gunn, who finished runner-up last season.

In an interview before the finale of last season’s American Idol, Gunn shared with The Hindu, “My approach to this was, as an artiste, musician and singer, there are many platforms out there and this was one I should try out. I was just trying to experiment what it would be like to be a part of this.”

Little did Gunn know, he was going to be a part of two seasons of Idol.

Fans can vote for their favorite singers through text, online, or in the app. Those voting must be at least 13 and living in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or the US Virgin Islands. Those texting can simply send their favorite singer’s number to “21523.”

To download the American Idol iOS app, click here.

