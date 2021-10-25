‘American Idol’ Winner Inspires Upcoming Hallmark Movie

Scotty McCreery was the winner of the 10th season of “American Idol,” and the country music star now has something new to add to his resume. His hit song “Five More Minutes” has inspired a new Hallmark movie.

According to Billboard, McCreery’s hit, which was released in 2018, inspired the Hallmark movie, which is also titled Five More Minutes.

The song is about McCreery’s grandfather, he told Billboard in 2018.

“That’s my story, but I think people relate to every part of the song,” he said at the time before recalling that he debuted the song with fans in 2016 at the Grand Ole Opry, and the video of the performance went viral, according to Billboard.

The Movie Will Air on November 20

The movie, which will air on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, is set to debut on November 20, 2021 at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

According to the synopsis, the movie stars Nikki DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones. It’s a holiday film about a woman whose wish is answered after her grandfather’s journal is discovered and she learns of a romance she did not previously know about.

McCreery is an executive producer for the film.

In February 2018, McCreery told Taste of Country that the song was one of his favorites that he’s written.

“Seeing this song, inspired by my Granddaddy Bill, go gold and then become my first number one means the world to me!” he told the outlet. “After writing it with Frank Rogers and Monty Criswell, I tweeted out that ‘I think I just wrote my favorite song I’ve ever written,’ and that still holds true today. Thank you to my fans, country radio, Triple 8 Management, Triple Tigers Records, my band and crew, and everyone on my team.”

McCreery Recently Released an Album

McCreery recently released his album Same Truck and performed his hit “Damn Strait” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The chorus of McCreery’s song pays tribute to Strait by singing about how his songs make the singer think of a girl that he used to date and still misses.

“Damn Strait, you’re killing me, man. You know I’ve always been your biggest fan, but I can’t even listen cuz I get to missing her,” he sings in the chorus.

The album is available on all major streaming services.

Not only does McCreery have his own new album out now, but he’s also set to be featured in the song “Small Town on It” alongside country star Chris Lane for HARDY’s project “Hixtape Vol. 2.”

The first volume of “Hixtape” was released in 2019 and featured multiple artists. According to the Hixtape website, the definition of the term is “A mixtape of BACKROAD BANGERS. Brought to you by your favorite good ol country boys and girls. EST 2019 by the HiXTAPE OG, HARDY.”

The website also says that the album is a “big, loud state of mind, straight outta Nashville, but wide open to everybody anywhere, who loves some real country and a real good time.”

Another “American Idol” alum, Jimmie Allen, will also be featured on the album.

“American Idol” returns for season 20 in early 2022.

