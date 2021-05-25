Arthur Gunn Explains Why He Backed Out of Performing On ‘American Idol’ Finale

Arthur Gunn, the season 18 runner-up of ABC’s “American Idol” and comeback contestant on season 19, was set to perform during the season 19 finale, but fans were surprised when he didn’t show up for his duet with Sheryl Crow.

Following the episode, the judges were asked why Gunn wasn’t there and why top 24 contestant Graham DeFranco stepped up to take his spot, and they gave vague replies, according to USA Today.

Lionel Richie told the outlet that they didn’t “even know what happened,” and Katy Perry said that “American Idol” is a show where unexpected things happen all the time.

“It’s a live, three-hour show. And, quite honestly, we’ve had a very colorful season. Curveballs galore,” she said. “But Graham DeFranco? I mean, killed it. Sang so well, and I was so glad he was there.”

Gunn Says He Backed Out For Personal & Moral Reasons

In a lengthy Instagram post following the finale, Gunn explained some of his reasons for not being on the show.

“Well, let’s just say I missed my opportunity to sing with legendary [Sheryl Crow],” he started. “What happened is not much to discuss at this point. I would like to make it up and invite [Crow] to perform a couple of songs on July 30 at @thecotillion. It was a last minute decision, but I couldn’t help but say no cause of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences.”

He added, “It’s not necessary to state it, it is what it is, so I felt like I had to move on, it’s not the show @americanidol to blame, they were there long before nor anyone related to the show.”

Gunn Says He’s Grateful For ‘American Idol’

Though he did not appear on the finale, Gunn explained that he’s still grateful for the platform the show has given him.

“I’m grateful for @americanidol for have given me this platform and helped me to reach out to you all,” he wrote. “Sometimes things happen for a reason I guess. I feel upset about it as much as all you might have, and I’m sorry if I did let anyone down but I felt like all these confrontations didn’t need to happen at the show, so I just had to move on from there, sometimes all we can do is move on!”

He got support from a number of former “American Idol” contestants including fan-favorite Murphy, who was cut during Hollywood Week but later appeared to sing his two original songs at the finale.

“Still miss you, man,” the artist wrote.

Plenty of Gunn’s fans also commented on the post to support their favorite artist.

Gunn’s comeback to the show was controversial, as it sparked rumors that “American Idol” was hoping for Gunn to win after only finishing in the runner-up spot the previous season. Fans thought that the entire comeback process was unfair, however, and that Gunn took a spot in the top 9 away from some of the season 19 artists who may have deserved it.

Gunn made it through one additional live show before being voted off and sent home.

