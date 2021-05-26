Inside the Bizarre Story of Arthur Gunn Skipping the ‘American Idol’ Finale

It’s no secret to fans of ABC’s “American Idol” that season 18 runner-up and season 19 comeback contestant Arthur Gunn skipped out on the season 19 finale though he’d been scheduled to perform.

At first, the story seemed simple: Gunn didn’t make it to the performance or backed out ahead of the show. Going into the details, however, it gets much more complicated.

According to a report from MJsBigBlog based on a video from season 14 runner-up Clark Beckham, Arthur Gunn has been notoriously hard to work with and was actually at the show but refused to come out of his dressing room in order to perform.

According to Beckham, this meant that DeFranco did not have time for a wardrobe change and had to jump on stage with fewer than five minutes to get ready, and ten seconds before the performance there were people still trying to get his phone and wallet out of his pocket so his jeans weren’t bulging on national TV.

Beckham Says Producers Thought Gunn Could Back Out

According to Clark Beckham’s video, titled “The Most Epic Idol Story of All Time,” when he spoke with DeFranco, he learned that producers had known for days Gunn might not perform. Beckham said DeFranco was approached days prior to the finale with the idea that he might have to step in, but DeFranco didn’t hear back until five minutes before his performance.

DeFranco told Beckham that everyone was laughing, including the judges, producers and contestants while he stood on stage with just ten seconds to go before the performance.

“It’s absolute chaos, live television at its finest, …” Beckham says in his video. “What a way to freakin’ step up to the plate and nail it, save the day.”

The Cast Didn’t Know Gunn Wouldn’t Show Up

Following the episode, the judges were asked why Gunn wasn’t there and why top 24 contestant Graham DeFranco stepped up to take his spot, and they gave vague replies, according to USA Today.

Lionel Richie told the outlet that they didn’t “even know what happened,” and Katy Perry said that “American Idol” is a show where unexpected things happen all the time. “It’s a live, three-hour show. And, quite honestly, we’ve had a very colorful season. Curveballs galore,” she said. “But Graham DeFranco? I mean, killed it. Sang so well, and I was so glad he was there.”

Gunn Addressed His Absence on Instagram

In an Instagram post following the Idol finale, Gunn thanked “American Idol” and explained he backed out for “moral” reasons.

“Well, let’s just say I missed my opportunity to sing with legendary [Sheryl Crow],” he started. “What happened is not much to discuss at this point. I would like to make it up and invite [Crow] to perform a couple of songs on July 30 at @thecotillion. It was a last minute decision, but I couldn’t help but say no cause of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences.”

He added, “It’s not necessary to state it, it is what it is, so I felt like I had to move on, it’s not the show @americanidol to blame, they were there long before nor anyone related to the show.”

