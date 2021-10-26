Why ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Arthur Gunn Refuses to Play Comeback Song

Arthur Gunn was a contestant on season 18 of ABC’s “American Idol.” The singer ended up being the runner-up that season, and he earned a spot to come back to compete during the next season of the show as well, though he was voted off just one episode later.

Now, Gunn is setting the record straight about why he doesn’t play the song he played for the “American Idol” comeback show. He took to Instagram to announce that he’d be playing a show on October 29, 2021, but that he would not be playing the one song some fans have been asking for.

“Also, in the last gig a lot of people were screaming their lungs out to play the song ‘Save Me Now,'” Gunn wrote. “I want to make you aware that song ‘Save Me Now’ was the song I just had to record due to the circumstances.”

Gunn Says He Makes Little Money On ‘Save Me Now’

In the Instagram post, Gunn was open about how much he earns from singing “Save Me Now,” which he first performed on the “American Idol” stage.

“Even though the percentage was cut out, it doesn’t help me from you buying it or streaming it, but I know it does help you. Anyway, it doesn’t help me you all getting hung up on that song,” Gunn wrote. “Grasp this! I will add something. I wrote that cause somebody, someday might get helped or can get aware if they get in my shoes somewhere, someday.”

Gunn added that he knew some people might not be happy with his decision but he asked that people not leave “hateful opinions” on his post.

“And I don’t know what most of you think or live your life like,” he wrote. It was never about money, but that is something I worked for. I wonder what you would do if it was you.”

Fans Say They Respect Gunn’s Decision

In the comment section, fans said they support Gunn but are sad that he won’t be performing the song anymore.

“Save me now is your best song out as a fan of your work! Would love to hear more songs like it,” one person wrote.

Another shared, “You are AMAZING. Wish I could come hear you sing. I hope you come to Tennessee soon. I can’t wait to buy your music!”

Gunn also announced that his new EP will be released soon.

“Alright people! The EP ‘Deha ra Aatma’ will be out on all major platforms on Nocember 8,” Gunn shared with his fans.

Gunn has actively distanced himself from “American Idol” following the season 19 finale when he was set to perform a duet with Sheryl Crow but didn’t show up.

According to a report by season 14 runner-up Clark Beckham, Gunn “had quite the reputation of being difficult to work with” and was actually at the show but refused to come out of his trailer in order to perform.

In an Instagram post following the Idol finale, Gunn thanked “American Idol” and explained he backed out for “moral” reasons.

“American Idol” is set to return in early 2022 for a milestone 20th season.

