Arthur Gunn, 2020 ‘American Idol’ Runner Up: Where is He Now?

Dibesh Pokharel, a.k.a. Arthur Gunn, was named the runner-up on season 18 of American Idol. The artist amazed fans and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with his vocals and personality.

Gunn finished in second place to Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, in the remotely filmed finale episode. Since fans loved him so much on American Idol, some are likely wondering what happened to him after the finale.

Here’s what we know about where Gunn is now:

Gunn Has Over 296,000 Followers on Instagram

At the time of writing, Gunn has nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram, which he uses to promote his music. After American Idol, Gunn wrote about how thankful he was for the show on his page.

“Last night was the finale of @americanidol,” he wrote on May 18, 2020. “The history was made! Wholeheartedly, I want to thank you all for supporting me in my American Idol journey and voting me through it all.”

He continued, “I appreciate your committed support and love. I am grateful and happy to be runner-up in American Idol season 2020 and to be standing where I am, it wouldn’t be possible without you all. Congratulations for all of the other fellow contestants on their upcoming journey.”

The singer also took the time to congratulate the winner of the season.

Gunn Is Releasing His Second Album

Gunn hasn’t stopped any part of his musical journey following his time on American Idol. He has released a full-length album, which is his self-titled album. The album is uploaded to Gunn’s YouTube channel.

Following the release of his album, Gunn also released a single. In December 2020, he announced the release of his single “Jalai Mai.”

Gunn also updated his fans on what was going on with his music. On February 17, 2021, he wrote, “Hello everybody! Due to the high demand, ‘Same Old Town’ is gonna be released on all major platforms soon before it’s time. Be ready folks, it won’t be that long till the surprise gets in the store! #NewSong.”

The song was released on iTunes on February 17 and was produced by Diwas Gurung.

Most recently, Gunn released another single.

On March 11, 2021, Gunn released a single called “Kaagbeni.” The song received positive reviews from fans in the Instagram comment section, and Gunn then announced that his album will be released on March 22.

“Seven Days left for ‘Khoj’,” he wrote. “Thanks to all of you who have been listening and watching the official music video of ‘Kaagbeni.’ I am glad to see how much you all enjoy it. And, the album Khoj will be released on March 22 on all major platforms.”

He added, “I want to thank @shyamnepalisarangi22 dai on the sarangi on various songs and also on the production on one fo the songs as you can hear him play ancient traditional instruments ‘Tungna, Ghatam’ in one of the songs.”

Gunn’s new music will be released on March 22, 2021, making it his second album release since his time on American Idol came to an end. It does not appear that he has been signed to any major record label, as his releases have been indie releases.

