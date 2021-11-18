‘American Idol’ Judges Jump Onstage to Perform at Luke Bryan’s Bar

The “American Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie were in Nashville on November 14, holding auditions for the singing competition’s twentieth season.

Once they were done shooting for the day, the judges decide to do a little impromptu performance at 32 Bridge Bar in downtown Nashville, owned by Bryan himself.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Bryan can be heard saying, “Katy Perry got me into this.” Wearing a long leopard print coat, Perry responds, “I always get people in trouble” as she claps along to the intro of Bryan’s song “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).” Lionel Richie stands between Perry and Byran, dancing and clapping along. The video then cuts to Bryan singing Bob Seger’s “Turn the Page” from the audience. Perry walks up to him and hands him a drink.

Auditions for season 20 have officially ended. The new season will premiere on ABC in 2022, its fifth season on the network. Previously, “American Idol” ran for 15 seasons on FOX. If the show follows its normal schedule, season 20 will likely premiere sometime in February 2022 and conclude sometime in May.

Perry’s New Look

Katy Perry has returned to her roots…literally. The “Teenage Dream” singer is once again sporting the jet black hair she had when she first became a household name.

Perry posted an Instagram photo of her dressed up for the CMA Awards where it’s clear her dark hair is real and not a wig. Previously, Perry would occasionally don a brunette wig. Subsequent photos in the post show Perry mid-dye job. “I just think it’s time to give them everything they want,” she captioned the post.

Perry’s fiance and baby daddy Orlando Bloom showed his support for Perry’s new-old look in the comments. “Finally ❤️,” he wrote.

‘American Idol’ Alum Chris Daughtry Suffers Tragic Loss

Chris Daughtry placed fourth on season 5 of “American Idol” in 2006. He went on to form the rock band “Daughtry” and become one of the most successful “American Idol” alums of all time. The rock singer’s 25-year-old stepdaughter Hannah died on November 12.

Hannah’s mother Deanna Daughtry, who Chris has been married to since 2000, shared an Instagram post suggesting that Hannah’s death was caused by injuries. “We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken,” Deanna wrote in the caption.

According to Fox 8, the District Attorney of the Tennessee county where Hannah lived has said that it’s too early to consider Hannah’s death a homicide. No one has been arrested in connection with Hannah’s death. Daughtry shows scheduled for the remainder of 2021 have been pushed to next year.

“I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family,” Chris wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time (to) be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply.”

