‘American Idol’ Finalist Fundraising Following Cancer Diagnosis

“American Idol” finalist Avalon Young’s mother has asked fans for help following a scary health diagnosis.

In 2021, Young was diagnosed with brain cancer after having multiple medical issues in 2020, according to TMZ. After visiting the hospital due to those issues, a large tumor was discovered in Young’s brain, and she went through a 16-hour surgery in February 2021 to get the tumor removed.

Young first appeared on “American Idol” during season 15 of the show, where she became a finalist but did not win.

A New GoFundMe Has Been Launched

Young originally launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign in order to help pay for her medical expenses that stemmed from her diagnosis and surgery.

Now, Young’s mother launched a new GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000. The diagnosis, according to the post, is an “incurable cancerous brain tumor.” In 2021, according to the GoFundMe post, Young underwent three separate brain surgeries as well as “radiation, chemotherapy, and a trial drug CB839.”

The post also states that the “doctors removed 98% of the peach-sized tumor from her left temporal lobe,” but they have to leave the rest because they will not be able to remove it without also removing healthy brain tissue.

“This year, her cancer treatment consists of monthly chemotherapy in pill form,” the text reads. “This monthly treatment will continue through January 2023. Avalon has been tolerating this reasonably well, with minimal side effects, including nausea, fatigue, and loss of appetite.”

If the tumor continues to shrink, according to the post, there will still be MRIs on her brain every three months for the rest of her life.

Young did not have insurance at the time of the surgeries.

The singer shared the link to the GoFundMe on her Instagram Stories, writing, “we pushing HARD this year! let’s get this health RIGHT. Hit the new link to read this!”

Young Had Several Surgeries

In 2021, Young had several surgeries including a 16-hour procedure and an 8-hour procedure.

According to People, Young’s second surgery was eight hours long and is the second of three possible surgeries.

“The mass of the tumor was really, really big at the time and was really important for them to get out,” she shared with People prior to the second surgery. “So, with this second surgery, they want to get out as much as they can so when they go on with radiation and chemo, they have a better chance of fully killing all the cancer that’s in there.”

She also said that she’s trying to keep a positive attitude even thought it is difficult sometimes.