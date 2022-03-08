Viewers Slam ‘American Idol’ Season 20

ABC’s “American Idol” premiered for the monumental season 20 in February 2022, and some viewers have already started to criticize the new season.

The season features judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as well as long-time “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest. The first few episodes are completely dedicated to the auditions of hopeful contestants.

In those episodes, the show shares a bit about the background of some of the contestants, which annoys some viewers.

Fans Think the Show is ‘Bad at Telling Stories’

In a Reddit thread from March 7, 2022 titled, “Is this ‘American Idol’ or American playtime and story hour?,’ fans of the show talked about how much of the time is spent talking about the backstories of each contestant.

“They waste time with playing around too much and stories,” the poster wrote. “It’s annoying. Nothing wrong with some back story and some joking, but when you spend 20 minutes on one person then commercials. You get a wasted two hours.”

The post also says that “American Idol” pushes for certain contestants to win by giving them the “best story,” and they say it has been that way since the show was rebooted by ABC.

“My thing is just how bad the show has gotten at telling stories,” one person replied. “It’s always been about telling the contestant’s stories, about making you root for them as people and as products you would buy.”

Another person wrote, “Yeah, the stories/jokes that they show that I’m assuming are supposed to draw me in emotionally or whatever usually end up just boring me. That’s why I watch it recorded and I can fast forward all the nonsense.”

Some People Fast Forward Through ‘The Crap’

Some people on the thread said that they fast-forward through some parts of the show after DVRing it.

“I DVR it so I can ff through the crap,” one person wrote. “I am only interested in if they can sing or not.”

Another wrote, “Of course. This is a reality TV show. Really, it was never much more than that… Watching this year because I know a contestant, but man are they dragging out the auditions with sob stories. Pro tip – record it and skip ahead to the actual performances.”

Another said that they thought that at least one of the judges should be someone from a record label rather than just a huge star.

“Those people’s jobs are finding talent and stars,” they wrote. “And if said employee was from the label partnered with ‘Idol,’ they could find someone they would actually want to invest in. Katy Lionel and Luke are not experts in finding stars. Only experts in performing.”

That doesn’t mean that the show has not found stars, however.

While doing press for the show in a sit-down on “The View,” Perry seemingly took a shot at all the other singing competition shows that are currently on the air, which would include NBC’s “The Voice” and any other singing competition.

“Can I add, though, that this is the only singing show, and I know there’s a few of them out there, that has… that still creates superstars,” Perry said. “And is still continually creating superstars. Like, just a couple seasons ago, Gabby Barrett was on, and now she’s a country superstar with tons of awards. On tour. So, lives are being changed.”

She added, “And it’s not about the judges. It really, truly is about giving this opportunity over to these kids.”

“American Idol” airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC. Later in the season, the show will air on both Sunday and Monday nights.

