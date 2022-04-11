Music Superstar Tried Out For ‘American Idol’ But Didn’t Make It

Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen signed on to be guest mentors for the 20th season of ABC’s “American Idol” during the top 24 round, and they both shared that they have a history with the show.

Rexha is the mentor for the second group of 12 contestants, whose performances air during the Monday, April 11, 2022 episode. Allen was the mentor for the first group of 12 contestants, whose performances aired on the Sunday, April 10, 2022 episode.

The contestants perform for an audience and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Rexha ‘Didn’t Get Anywhere’ On ‘American Idol’

Rexha and Allen spoke with ET about their time mentoring on “American Idol” and how appearing on the show was like returning to their roots.

Allen shared that he made it to the top 40 when he was on the show in 2000.

“Season 10, the year Scotty McCreery won,” he said. “I made it to the top 40 that year.”

Rexha laughed and added, “Oh, I didn’t even make anything.”

Still, Allen encourages contestants to enjoy their time on “American Idol.”

“It’s hard, ’cause I feel like we actually care about the future generations of music of all genres,” Allen shared. “I feel like the time we put in now can really help shape them as the artist they wanna be one day, to where they continue the legacy of making great music, no matter what genre it is.”

The country music star shared that the show is also a “learning experience.”

“Make the best out of this opportunity, ’cause I told [Rexha], I said look, you’ve been given this platform that millions of people are watching and they made it to the top 24, so they actually made it to perform live, so it’s not really about impressing me, it’s not really even about impressing the judges, it’s about you slowly making fans with every performance you have and getting to know you as a person in interviews, but getting to know you as an artist through your performance,” Allen added.

Rexha Wants the Contestants to Be Confident

Rexha had a different approach to Allen when it came to mentoring contestants, according to ET.

“It depends on who the contestant is, some contestants are working on self-confidence, some of the songs are a little too high, so we’re working on some of the keys,” she shared. “Some of them need help with stage presence. It depends on each contestant, but my main thing is I want to give them tips if they win the competition and they go ahead or don’t go ahead. I want them to be able to take those tips with them outside.”

Here are the contestants who worked with Rexha alongside their song choices for the night:

Allegra Miles: “Adore You” by Harry Styles Ava Maybee: “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus & Chaka Khan Cadence Baker: “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” by Etta James Katyrah Love: Blame it On the Boogie” by the Jackson 5 Kenedi Anderson: “Human” by Christina Perry Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.): “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood Leah Marlene: “Call Me” by Blondie Cameron Whitcomb: “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival Christian Guardino: “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic Fritz Hager: “Waves” by Dean Lewis Noah Thompson: “Blue Side of the Mountain” by The Steel Drivers Sir Blayke: “Breakeven (Falling to Pieces)” by The Script

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Viewers Think Country Top 24 Contestant Will ‘Win It All’