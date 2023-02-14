Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Dunkin’ Super Bowl Commercial

Sunday, February 12, 2023 marked the biggest football game of the year, Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with a final score of 38 to 35.

As one of the most watched television broadcasts of the year, the Super Bowl has also become known as one of the biggest days of the year for commercials, with brands vying to have the most creative and memorable advertisements air during the big game.

This year, Dunkin’ called on one of its biggest fans, Academy Award winner Ben Affleck, for their commercial, which sees Affleck working at the drive-through window at the Medford, Massachusetts Dunkin’ location, and features a special appearance by his wife, superstar and former halftime show performer, Jennifer Lopez.

See the couple’s appearance below.

Ben Affleck is Often Pictured With Dunkin’ Coffee

Dunkin' 'Drive-Thru' Starring Ben Ben Affleck works the Dunkin' Drive-Thru. Premiered Super Bowl LVII 2023 2023-02-12T23:54:25Z

Affleck is a natural at talking to customers in the drive-through window in his Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial. He surprises many fans with his presence behind the counter, even leaning out the window to take a selfie with one customer. The actor still has a lot to learn about working at Dunkin’, however, his shift is short-lived after a surprise appearance by his wife Lopez.

Lopez drives up to the window just as all the previous unsuspecting customers, and instantly asks her husband, “What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?” Affleck, embarrassed, says to his Dunkin’ coworkers, “I got to go, guys,” and Lopez ends the commercial telling Affleck “Grab me a glazed” on his way out of the shop.

Affleck has always been a Dunkin’ fan, having grown up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, only a few towns over from the first-ever Dunkin’ location in Quincy. The actor is frequently seen with a Dunkin’ iced coffee in hand in paparazzi photos. Some sources have speculated that Affleck has a sponsorship with Dunkin’, that locations nationwide have his regular order on file (“Iced coffee with a s***load of sugar”), and that local stores are alerted when he is in their area so they can have his usual order at the ready.

The Daily Mail even reported on Affleck grabbing Dunkin’ after his breakup with actress Ana De Armas, after paparazzi frequently captured the former couple’s regular pandemic walks. Affleck and De Armas officially announced their relationship in March 2020, just ahead of the COVID-19 shutdown, and announced their split within a year, in January 2021. It was by July 2021 that Affleck was back with his now-wife Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez Has Performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira & J. Lo's FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Shakira & J. Lo perform at the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show. Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a youtube.com/c/MundoNFL Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: NFL Vault youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush youtube.com/nflrush NFL Play Football youtube.com/playfootball NFL Podcasts youtube.com/nflpodcasts #SuperBowlLIV #Shakira #JLo 2020-02-03T01:49:25Z

Lopez is no stranger to the Super Bowl, having co-headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in 2020 with Shakira. The two included Bad Bunny and J Balvin in their performances. Lopez’s journey through rehearsals and to the halftime show was recorded for the Netflix documentary “Halftime”, which also included a retrospective on Lopez’s career, fame, and scrutiny by the media. Affleck appeared in interviews in the documentary.

