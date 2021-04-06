Ben Affleck Weighs In On Ex JLo

Ben Affleck is weighing in on his ex, saying that she’s still looking great these days!

In an interview for a cover story on Jennifer Lopez by InStyle, Affleck commended Lopez’s work ethic when the two were co-stars in the 2003 film “Gigli”.

He said, “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

The “J Lo Glow”

When Affleck was asked to comment on Lopez’s effortless “glow”, he shared, “Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s… at best?”

Lopez, herself, responded to her exes’ comments, sharing, “Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good, too.”

She continued, “I also think I’m in the best shape of my life. In my 20s and 30s I used to work out but not like I do now. It’s not that I work out more; I just work out harder and smarter.”

Lopez says she’s motivated to stay fit for health reasons more so than her looks, but adds, “When you do things for the right reasons, you actually look better!”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Relationship

Not only did Lopez and Affleck date— they were briefly engaged, too.

Affleck recently reflected on the former couple’s relationship when he sat down with the Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s always a story of the month, and me dating Jennifer Lopez happened to be that tabloid story at the time. They needed something to write about, and we were that thing.”

He continued, “People were so f—–g mean about her… sexist, racist. Vicious s–t was written about her in ways that, if you wrote it now, you would literally be fired. Now it’s like she’s lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she f—–g should be.”

As Good Morning America noted, the two started dating in the early 2000s. News of their engagement surfaced in 2002– at that time, they’d starred in films like “Jersey Girl” together.

While they were slated to tie the knot in 2003, they ended up pushing back the wedding and calling it quits in 2004.

Affleck, meanwhile, dated Ana de Arman for about a year. The two were spotted in Cuba together in March 2020, but in January 2021, it seemed that they had split up.

People was the first to report the news. A source told the outlet, “Ben is no longer dating Ana… She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

According to People, the two met while filming the film Deep Water in New Orleans.

