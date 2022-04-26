‘American Idol’ Taps Broadway Star As Disney Week Mentor

ABC’s “American Idol” is stepping up the mentor game once again, tapping a Broadway and movie star to join the contestants during Disney Week.

Ben Platt, who played Evan Hansen in “Dear Evan Hansen” on both Broadway and in the recent movie adaptation, will be joining the remaining contestants and giving them advice about their performances for Disney Week. Platt is also known for being in “Pitch Perfect,” and he has appeared on ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” previously.

Other mentors throughout the season have been former “American Idol” contestants including Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, and Jimmie Allen.

Platt is currently working on a film based on the musical “Merrily We Roll Along.” He recently spoke about the progress with Grammys.com and said that they will continue filming late next year.

“This is a very special once-in-a-lifetime situation that is definitely a leap of faith for all involved,” he shared. “I think everybody, particularly those that know and love ‘Merrily,’ what a particularly special opportunity it is to make this piece work in a way that it never has before.”

The Contestants Are Headed to Disneyland

Ahead of Disney Week, the top 10 contestants are headed to the “Most Magical Place on Earth” to experience the magic and practice their songs for the upcoming live show.

On Sunday, May 1, each of the contestants will perform at least one song from the Disney catalog before two are sent home at the end of the night. With just a few weeks left until the finale, the competition is tighter than ever.

On Monday, May 2, “American Idol” is taking a break from the regularly scheduled programming to celebrate the show’s 20th season overall and 5th on ABC.

The show will be dubbed “The Great Idol Reunion” and feature former contestants taking the stage once again. Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Grace Kinstler, Laci Kaye Both, “and additional surprise guests” will all be performing on the “American Idol” stage.

It’s possible that the show will have some more former contestants returning for the reunion show as well as to mentor the contestants moving forward.

Contestants remaining in the competition who made the top 10 are Fritz Hager, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Lady K, HunterGirl, Mike Parker, Emyrson Flora, Christian Guardino, Nicolina, and Jay Copeland.

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule

There are just a handful of episodes remaining in the season 20 schedule of “American Idol” in 2022, and that means that the full schedule is available. The show will officially end for the season on Sunday, May 22 with a three-hour episode.

There will be no more Monday night episodes after the “Great Idol Reunion,” which airs on Monday, May 2.

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday, May 1 – Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast)

– Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast) Monday, May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday, May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

– Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances) Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast) Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

