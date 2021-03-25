Did Benson Boone Quit ‘American Idol’? Fans Think So

ABC’s American Idol has introduced a number of new hopefuls to viewers throughout the audition process and Hollywood Week. Now, fans are speculating that one frontrunner might have quit the competition altogether.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan thought that Benson Boone, a TikTok star, may go far in the competion.

Boone didn’t appear on the show at all during the Hollywood Week portion of the competition, and though spoilers originally placed Boone going further in the competition, fans now speculate that he quit the show. Boone has not released a statement, and ABC has yet to comment on the situation.

SPOILER WARNING: This post contains some spoilers for the Top 24 of 2021’s season of American Idol.

Fans Think Boone Quit ‘American Idol’ For a Different Offer

According to meaww, Boone may have received an offer to collaborate with Dan Reynolds of the band Imagine Dragons. The site reported that Boone left the competition and was replaced by another contestant later on.

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter already had millions of TikTok followers before appearing on the show, and he has posted plenty of content on his social media accounts.

The Idol Pad spoiler account tweeted that Boone withdrew from the competition and was replaced by Anilee List.

Boone is a popular TikToker, having gained over 1 million followers and 42.6 million likes on his videos. He told Komo News he doesn’t believe that he’s TikTok famous, however.

“I would say that’s a lot of followers but I just started posting ten months ago, and my first video got like 400,00 views, and so that kind of shocked me – I’ve never had that kind of exposure before,” he told the outlet. “And so I posted another video and it got 1.3 million views.”

Fans Believe Boone is Working With Imagine Dragons

In one TikTok video, Boone sits next to Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and in another, the singer is next to Reynolds, who is sitting at a piano.

Boone has said that the pair is “working on something really big” and he “cannot wait to share it with you.”

The change may make sense for fans, as Boone was seemingly not always dreaming of being on American Idol like some other contestants.

Boone played the piano while singing for his audition, and American Idol judge Katy Perry told him that she thought he could win the whole show if he wanted to.

The young singer told the judges that he’d only been performing for a little over a year, ever since his friends told him that they wanted to start a band and have him as the singer.

American Idol hasn’t always been his dream, but he told Komo News that he was the most excited to meet Katy Perry.

“I had a little bit of a crush but – all business though, all business,” he told the outlet. “But yeah, definitely Katy Perry!”

Boone may not have always loved American Idol, but he was still happy to be there. Before auditioning for the judges, though, he had to go through two rounds of producer auditions.

“I play piano, so I just sat down at the piano and played a song for them,” he told Komo News. “Honestly for me, it was more nerve-racking than singing in front of people. It was just different I guess, singing for them online, but I’m glad they were able to see my passion and my voice and it went well.”

