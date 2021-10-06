‘American Idol’ Dropout Benson Boone Signs Record Deal With Major Label

One hopeful contestant on ABC’s “American Idol” in early 2021 was Benson Boone, a TikTok star with whom the judges were impressed immediately during his audition. He earned a golden ticket easily.

When Hollywood Week began airing in April 2021, Boone was nowhere to be seen, leading to speculation that he dropped out of the show at some point in between auditions and the Hollywood Week episodes.

The judges, during his audition, told Boone they thought he might be the winner of the competition. It turns out Boone did not need to win “American Idol” to take more steps in the music industry, however.

Boone has teased some of his new music on his TikTok where he has over 1.7 million followers and has amassed 60.5 million likes on his videos.

Boone Has Now Signed a Record Deal

Boone signed a deal with major record label Night Street Records, as announced on Instagram by the company.

Boone celebrated the deal on Instagram as well.

“I have absolutely LOVED the last couple months of my life,” Boone wrote. “I’ve been finding out who I want to be as an artist. And I am beyond proud to announce that I have signed a record deal with @warrenrecords and @danreynolds from @imaginedragons as well as a publishing deal with @warnerchappellmusic and @saintsoundspublishing. This is just the beginning of my career, and with my first song coming out next week, you’re going to be able to understand my music and I couldn’t be happier.”

He added, “I love all of you so much and I’m so grateful to be able to be doing what I love.”

Boone ‘Stepped Down’ From ‘American Idol’

In an Instagram post after his departure from “American Idol,” Boone took a bit of time to update fans in April 2021.

“Hey guys, I know many of you have been asking where I went on ‘American Idol,'” he wrote in the post published on April 12. “It was a really hard decision for me to make, but I decided to step down from the competition. I am so grateful to have been part of the show, everyone was amazing and it was an INCREDIBLE experience! Shoutout to the remaining contestants, you guys are amazing!! Best of luck to you all:)”

Fans soon realized that an upcoming collaboration between Boone and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons could be in the works. Since Boone signed with Reynolds, it’s likely they’ve been working together since they first met in April 2021.

Boone wasn’t always a huge fan of “American Idol” like some contestants before him. The star told Komo News in February 2021 that he was the most excited to meet Katy Perry.

“I had a little bit of a crush but – all business though, all business,” he told the outlet. “But yeah, definitely Katy Perry!”

Boone may not have always loved “American Idol,” but he was still happy to be there. Before auditioning for the judges, though, he had to go through two rounds of producer auditions.

“I play piano, so I just sat down at the piano and played a song for them,” he told Komo News. “Honestly for me, it was more nerve-racking than singing in front of people. It was just different I guess, singing for them online, but I’m glad they were able to see my passion and my voice and it went well.”

