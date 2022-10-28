‘Idol’ Alums Rally Around Celeb Mentor Severely Injured in Bike Accident

Superstar producer and performer Finneas, who was a mentor to “American Idol” contestants on season 19 and has performed on the show two years in a row, is slowly recovering after a harrowing bike accident that left him with multiple broken and fractured bones. The 25-year-old brother of music star Billie Eilish says he’s lucky to be alive and has learned a huge lesson.

Finneas Says He Has a Long Road of Healing Ahead

On October 27, 2022, the eight-time Grammy winner updated his fans on Instagram by sharing an X-ray of his severely broken collarbone and the story of how it happened, saying he crashed his electric bike on October 21, resulting in a broken collarbone and fractured elbow.

“Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well s sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow,” he shared. “The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I’m feeling great!”

While some media outlets have reported that Finneas suffered a head fracture, his Instagram post points out he had a “radial head fracture,” which is an elbow injury. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons says it happens when the force of a fall travels up the forearm bones, sometimes breaking the smaller “radius” bone in the forearm, and dislocates the elbow.

In his post, Finneas thanked his surgeon, doctors, and physical therapist at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, which is ranked as one of the top orthopedic centers in the U.S., revealing that he’ll have an “ongoing process of physical rehab.” He also revealed that his doctors told him that, with hard work, he’ll be able to perform with his sister at her two “Hometown Encore” concerts at the Forum in Los Angeles this December.

“I also want to thank my family for their support and love, and most of all Claudia for dropping everything to take care of me the second this happened,” he wrote, referencing his longtime girlfriend Claudia Sulewski. “She has been an Angel through all of this.”

Given the severity of his injuries, Finneas realizes how fortunate he was not to have suffered a major head injury.

“As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude,” he wrote. “You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you. See you all again soon”

Finneas Has Become Part of the ‘American Idol’ Family

ABC/YouTubeFinneas and Ashe perform their duet on “American Idol” in 2021Finneas has been a big supporter of “American Idol” in recent years. In May 2021, he mentored the top 4 contestants — Casey Bishop, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, and Chayce Beckham — as they prepared to sing duets of his songs. Bishop and Beckham performed “Break My Heart Again” from Finneas’ 2019 debut album and Kinstler and Spence sang his 2020 single “What They’ll Say About Us.”

Bishop was particularly starstruck during the mentor sessions, given that she loves the music Finneas has produced with and for his sister, whom she said was her personal idol.

“I don’t feel alone when I listen to your music,” she told him.

During that 2021 episode, Finneas performed his own duet with singer Ashe, “Till Forever Falls Apart.” In May 2022, he returned to “Idol” to perform a new song, “Naked.”

Bishop was among the many “American Idol” alums who “liked” Finneas’ health update on Instagram; others included “Idol” icon Adam Lambert and season 20 fan-favorites Fritz Hager, Leah Marlene, Emyrson Flora, and Tristen Gressett.

Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda also commented, “Fast recovery brotha!! Just glad your okay my dude.”