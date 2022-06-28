‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Says Part of the Show Was ‘Agony’

“American Idol” celebrated the 20th overall season of the show in 2022 as well as the 20th anniversary of the first-ever episode airing.

In an interview with Insider in celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary, season 6 runner-up Blake Lewis said that he knew he wasn’t going to win the show going into the finale.

Lewis Says He Knew He Was ‘Screwed’

Going into the finale, Lewis says that he knew he was “screwed” based on the final song, as he thought it had been “written for Jordin Sparks,” who went on to win the show.

He also said that ahead of the finale, producers told him, “You can’t arrange it this time,” according to Insider.

The singer said that being told he wasn’t allowed to arrange the music was extremely upsetting for him.

“I gave them all the fingers,” he shared. “I said, ‘F*** you all,’ and I walked out of the room. It immediately turned the whole entire experience sour.”

He shared that he did think that Sparks was deserving of the title of “American Idol,” but that didn’t make the finale week any less “agony” for him.

“This should be like the dopest week of my life, but I know I’m getting second place,” he shared with the outlet. “I had the greatest time of my life and then it became bitter.”

Even the songwriter, Jeff Peabody and his cowriter Scott Krippayne, thought the song was awkward for Lewis to sing, Insider reports.

“It made it a little awkward for us to feel like the song was so clearly a better fit for her,” Peabody told the outlet, adding that he and his cowriter apologized to Lewis at the finale.

“We can tell it was awkward, so we felt bad,” he said. “I mean we really mostly just wanted him to know we wrote the best song we could. It wasn’t like we knew what they would do with it.”

Lewis Still Releases Music

Lewis is still making music. In February 2022, he shared a throwback to a song he wrote on Instagram.

“Happy Valentines to all of you lovers out there,” he wrote alongside the video of him performing his song. “Here’s a little throwback to when I wrote Lost in Heaven. Hope you are having a wonderful start to your week & celebrating the ones you love.”

He released an original piece of music with his band, The Private Language, in early February 2022.

“It’s a poem for this amazing planet we call our home,” he wrote in the Instagram post. “We celebrate her with this song & hope we can start making an impact in other ways to help preserve our wonderful planet. In what way do you celebrate Mother Earth?”

Lewis Was ‘Pissed’ at the Show’s Portrayal of Him

In another portion of the interview with Insider, Lewis said he was “forced” to beatbox and was not happy with how the show portrayed him.

Lewis was a beatboxing champion before he auditioned for “American Idol,” according to Insider.

During the interview, Lewis shared that he’d said he didn’t want to beatbox during his audition multiple times. The judges back in season six were Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Simon Cowell.

Before ever stepping in front of the “American Idol” judges, contestants go through auditions with producers where they showcase their talent.

In Lewis’s case, he said he felt like the judges were “making fun” of him during his audition.

“I had all these accolades and by the time I got to Paula, Simon, and Rany, they’re like, ‘Oh, Mr. Bigshot,’” he said, according to the outlet.

He added, “Randy was like, ‘Come on, man. It says you’re a beatbox champion. Just give us a little something.”

Lewis shared that he told the judges no “three times” but then felt as though he had to since they kept asking him.

“They forced me to,” he told the outlet. “And then the way they cut it, they made it seem like I was cocky.”

“American Idol” is expected to return in the spring of 2023 for season 21 of the show. Each of the three judges and host Ryan Seacrest are expected to return.

