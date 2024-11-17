Bobby Flay Invites Jennifer Lopez to Dinner: ‘I Love Her Energy’

Food Network star Bobby Flay says he wants to cook for Jennifer Lopez because he loves “her energy,” according to a November 17 interview in Us Weekly.

“I think it’d be fun to cook for Jennifer Lopez,” Flay, 59, told Us Weekly of the singer/actress, 55. “I love her energy. I think it would be really fun.”

Lopez is in the midst of a divorce from her fourth husband Ben Affleck, 52. She filed for divorce on August 20, according to TMZ, and dated their separation to last April. Flay has been married and divorced three different times, according to Parade Magazine. Lopez told Interview Magazine that she is trying to learn how to be alone without a relationship in the wake of her marriage disintegrating.

Flay and girlfriend Christina Perez ended their three-year relationship last spring, People reported.

Bobby Flay Isn’t Sure What He Would Make for Jennifer Lopez, the Report Says

Flay told Us Weekly that he isn’t sure what he would cook for Lopez if she agreed.

“I don’t know what she wants to eat or what her food aversions might be. I’d have to ask her,” Flay told the magazine. “If you’re coming to my house, I’ll say to you, ‘Are there things that you like and things that you don’t like?’ Because I never want to make a mushroom pasta and you’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t stand mushrooms.’”

In the interview, Flay also gave other insights into his favorites. “My favorite comfort meal is a cheeseburger or my Piri-Piri chicken, which is a collaboration between Portuguese and African cuisine. It’s a roasted chicken with spicy chilis,” he told Us.

Bobby Flay Also Opened Up About a Career Aspiration & His Biggest Celebrity Crush Growing Up

Flay also revealed in the interview that he dreams of being “mayor of New York,” and added, “My most starstruck moment was when I met Sienna Miller at a movie premiere. I was definitely stressed.” He also said in the interview that he hopes to compete against Gordon Ramsey.

“Farrah Fawcett was my celebrity crush growing up. Think Marilyn Monroe, but [for] my era. Charlie’s Angels,” he said in the interview.

According to a November 2024 article in Parade Magazine, Flay was “dating Christina Pérez, a writer, editor and former model.” They started dating in 2021, the article says. Before they split in the spring 2024, Flay gushed about Perez.

“I’m a very, very lucky person,” Flay told Entertainment Tonight of his girlfriend in 2022. “Christina, she’s just a light in my life. She’s so sweet. She’s so smart. She just enhances everything that I’m able to participate in with her. I mean, she’s fantastic.”

He said he was hesitant to get married for a fourth time, though. “I’ve done it a lot. I’ve practiced that a lot. For now, I like it exactly the way it is. I think Christina does too,” he told Entertainment Tonight.