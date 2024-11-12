BREAKING: ‘Idol’ Alum Triston Harper is a Married Dad-to-Be at 16

Less than six months after rising to the Top 5 on “American Idol” season 22, teen contestant Triston Harper has announced he’s married and preparing to become a dad.

On November 6, 2024, 16-year-old Harper shared on Facebook that he was engaged to his high school girlfriend, as first reported by Page Six. Then on November 8, his mother Hattie Lee Sullivan, who was often seen on “Idol” cheering on her son, revealed that the couple is expecting their first child.

The news has left many fans bewildered and concerned, since Harper has repeatedly asked for financial help from his supporters, including an October post in which he said he and his mom were living in a house with no flooring or insulation.

Triston Harper Asked for Financial Help From Fans in October

On November 6, Harper updated his Facebook status to show that he’d “Married Paris Reed” and added two photos of them, writing, “Iv got big news harpies “

In Sullivan’s November 8 post, she posted a photo of her son and Reed holding a positive pregnancy test and wrote, “Now Everybody has congratulated me on Triston and Paris getting married but to me that is old news but now I’m bout to be a ‘G Ma.'” She added the hashtags #TeamPink #TeamBlue and #BlessingsonBlessings.

Harper became a fan favorite on “American Idol” with his soulful voice and heart-wreching stories of growing up in poverty in Alabama. During segments on the show, he shared some of the hardships he’d experienced, from homelessness to domestic abuse.

A viewer who was touched by his family’s plight, Oklahoma-based accountant Dave Shaw, reached out to Harper’s family after his audition aired in February to see how he could help. After looking into their situation, he launched a GoFundMe on their behalf, which has since raised over $13,000 and continues to receive donations.

On October 2, Harper asked his fans in an Instagram post to send money to help with the living conditions he and his mom were facing.

He wrote, “Hey Harpies/Harpergang I’m asking everyone that will pls help me and my family out my mamas house who I live with does not have sheet rock or installation or wiring, no flooring no furniture we have one mattress and a blowup mattress. I’m asking everyone who will please help me and my family live in a better place we have running water, but it’s not put together right. My mama has done the best that she knows how to do.Some people has volunteered to help and wouldn’t even help we have a little bit of wiring, but it’s not done right either so I’m asking everyone who can,please help out, and send a love donation for me and my family Send the money to $Karmazin36 so you can help my family😢❤️❤️”