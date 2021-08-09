‘American Idol’ Alum Opens Up About Drug Abuse, Behind-the-Scenes Arguments

The first season of “American Idol” looked different from the following seasons in multiple ways, but one of the main differences was the change in hosting. Instead of relying solely on Ryan Seacrest as the host of the show, “American Idol” featured comedian Brian Dunkleman as a host as well.

In a new documentary called “Dunkleman,” the 49-year-old comedian opens up about what it was like to work on “American Idol” and what his life was like after the show. He was featured on the show in 2002, when it first premiered.

In 2019, Dunkleman was revealed to be working as an Uber driver amid his divorce. At the time, he tweeted, “I chose to stop doing standup comedy and started driving an Uber so I could be there for my son as much as he needed after our life as we knew it was destroyed.”

Now, the comedian is in the limelight again because of his upcoming documentary, which he released a trailer of in early January 2021.

According to Radar Online, “Dunkleman” tells the story of Dunkleman from his start as a stand-up comedian to his time hosting “American Idol” to his time working as an Uber driver.

The outlet reports that Dunkleman will be giving an account of everything that happened during his time on “American Idol,” which includes fighting backstage and a toxic work environment.

Dunkleman says in the trailer that he quit hosting “American Idol” after 25 episodes, “Or did I? Sometimes I can’t remember. A lot of you said it was the dumbest f***ing move of all time.”

He shares in the trailer that he and Seacrest didn’t get along on set all the time.

“I could have snapped his neck if I wanted to… God, that would have gotten a sh**load of hits on YouTube,” he shares at one point.

Dunkleman Alleges Simon Cowell & Randy Jackson Shared Tension

At one point in the three-minute trailer, Dunkleman speaks about Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell, saying that Cowell said that “we already let two monkeys through” and Jackson “snapped.”

“What the f***?” Dunkleman says Jackson exclaimed. “You can’t call people monkeys!”

Dunkelman later shares that he was doing a lot of cocaine at the time but that it later turned into other drugs like ecstasy and “Special K.”

“It’s just another thing that made me look like a difficult a**hole, and they chose to keep one, and it wasn’t me,” Dunkleman said.

He also said that during the season premiere of the second season of “American Idol,” which he wasn’t a part of, he was on a plane and actually hoped that it would crash because he didn’t “want to be alive anymore,” Dunkleman says at one point in the trailer.

The comedian also shared intimate stories about his marriage and his children, referencing drug use and kidnapping. He also references the fact that he became an Uber driver at one point.

“It doesn’t matter if I drive an Uber… I’m just trying to be the best dad I can,” Dunkelman concludes.

“Dunkleman” will premiere in fall 2021, according to Radar Online. More information is available here.

