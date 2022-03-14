Fans Think This ‘American Idol’ Contestant Is ‘The Next Kelly Clarkson’

ABC’s “American Idol” returned for season 20 on Sunday, February 27, 2022, and the second episode of auditions aired on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The first round of the competition sees judges travel around the country looking for the next big thing. Cadence Baker, the granddaughter of award-winning songwriter Gary Baker, is one of those contestants.

Baker immediately won over the judges and fans with her audition. After it was posted on YouTube, fans took to the comment section to talk about how they thought she was going to become the next big star to come out of “American Idol.”

She is an 18-year-old singer from Alabama, and her grandfather owns a recording studio. Her father, Shane, is also a musician, and he played the guitar for Cadence during her audition.

“Coming from a musical family, it’s kind of hard to pop out of that shell once in a while,” Cadence told the cameras ahead of her audition. “I hope the judges see that I’m my own artist, and I do have what it takes.

Cadence Sang a Whitney Houston Song





Cadence said that she tried out on “American Idol” because she wants to be more of a star than her grandfather or her father, and she chose to sing “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston for her audition song.

The judges seemed interested in Cadence right away, and when she really started belting out notes, Perry was ecstatic. She received a standing ovation from the judges.

“People come in all the time with guitars, but you came in with a professional guitar player who happens to be your dad. And he had such a pocket,” Richie told the contestant. “That pocket was so tight, and then your daughter just stepped right in the pocket. I loved it.”

Perry added that usually if someone said they were singing that particular Whitney Houston song, she’s very skeptical that they’ll make it through to Hollywood Week.

“That was amazing. It was really good. I think it was, maybe just a little low. I think you could have gone higher. I think you’ve got so much gas in that tank. I think you’ve got a lot of stuff,” Perry told the contestant.

Luke Bryan added that he thinks it’s “one of the best auditions” that he’s seen for “American Idol” and he thinks that she’ll likely make top 10.

“That was awesome, awesome, awesome,” he said, before all the judges voted Cadence through to Hollywood week. After Cadence left the room, Bryan added, “She may be the winner.”

Fans Loved Cadence’s Audition

Fans took to the comment section on YouTube to congratulate Cadence and say they think she’ll make it far.

“I think she will get a lot from the ‘American Idol’ experience – I look forward to seeing how she does,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “SHE IS EVERYTHING…… This is the next Kelly Clarkson/Carrie Underwood to come out of ‘American Idol.'”

“Really chose her own path and showed her style by stepping away from trying to copy Whitney’s voice. Well done!” another person commented.

Others said that Cadence is their favorite contestant so far.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

