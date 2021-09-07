‘American Idol’ Winner to Head Out on Tour With Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Caleb Johnson was crowned the winner of Season 13 of Fox’s “American Idol,” and he has made history as one of the few rock singers who have come away with the title.

Now, Johnson is set to head out on tour with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra during the 2021 holiday season.

Johnson first joined the band on their winter tour during the 2018 season. This time around, he’s joining them on their East Winter Tour.

Johnson & Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Tour For Two Months

According to his Twitter post announcing the tour, Johnson will join the Trans-Siberian Orchestra for dozens of tour dates.

Here’s when and where you can see the show:

November 17: Green Bay, Wisconsin

November 19: State College, Pennsylvania

November 20: Hershey, Pennsylvania

November 21: Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania

November 24: Rochester, New York

November 26: Manchester, New Hampshire

November 27: Worcester, Massachusetts

November 28: Uncasville, Connecticut

December 1: Nashville, Tennessee

December 2: Cincinnati, Ohio

December 3: Toledo, Ohio

December 4: Dayton, Ohio

December 5: Grand Rapids, Michigan

December 8: Columbia, South Carolina

December 9: Greensboro, North Carolina

December 10: Greensville, South Carolina

December 11: Charlotte, North Carolina

December 12: Atlanta, Georgia

December 15: Raleigh, North Carolina

December 16: Charlottesville, Virginia

December 17: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

December 18: Elmont, New York

December 19: Allentown, Pennsylvania

December 21: Buffalo, New York

December 22: Newark, New Jersey

December 23: Washington, D.C.

December 26: Columbus, Ohio

December 28: Detroit, Michigan

December 29: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

December 30: Cleveland, Ohio

Johnson recently toured as part of a Meat Loaf tribute and has also spent time touring with KISS, according to Talent Recap.

Johnson Has Released Multiple Albums

Incredibly honored to joining the mighty @transsiberianorchestra on their 2021 winter arena tour this year !! Hope to see you at a show !! 🤘⚡️🤘

📸 @christrinh25 pic.twitter.com/2RRDLSIDal — Caleb Perry Johnson (@CalebJohnson) September 2, 2021

Johnson has released multiple albums since his time on “American Idol” including “Testify,” “Born from Southern Ground,” and “Mountain Mojo Vol. 1.”

According to Johnson’s website, Johnson was very proud of his most recent album.

“This is the best record I’ve done to date! Words cannot describe the gratitude I have to this amazing cast of musicians and team that brought this vision to life in such uncertain times,” he wrote. “THAT IS THE POWER OF MUSIC! Making this record got me through 2020. I hope listening to this album brings you as much joy as it brought me to make it! Much love and rock on!”

During an interview with Glide Magazine, Johnson opened up about the downsides of winning “American Idol.”

“Being on ‘American Idol’ was an amazing experience,” he shared. “It’s something I will forever cherish and it will truly have a special place in my heart. After the show, the people working behind the scenes did not have my best interests at heart. The year after was a real struggle for me.”

He added, “Unfortunately, I was under a lot of contracts. I couldn’t really do anything because I was locked in. Luckily, the time was just right. The show was cancelled and all my contracts were null and void.”

He then was able to go on tour with “KISS and Joan Jett, Sammy Hagar, Black Stone Cherry, Cheap Trick” and more.

“It’s been a blast and I’m looking forward to touring and playing rock and roll music for people.

“American Idol” will return in early 2022.

