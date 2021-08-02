‘American Idol’ Castoff Caleb Kennedy Books Country Music Festival Concert

Caleb Kennedy exited the 2021 season of ABC’s “American Idol” after making it through to the top five following the surfacing of a controversial video on social media.

Kennedy’s mother told the Herald-Journal in May 2021 that the video was taken when Kennedy was 12 years old. Following his exit, Kennedy took to social media to apologize to fans.

“Hey y’all, this gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on ‘American Idol,’” he wrote on May 12. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not to be taken in that way.”

Kennedy Will Perform at the Greenville Country Music Fest

Kennedy has a show scheduled for September 11, 2021, at the Greenville, South Carolina Country Music Fest, he announced on Instagram.

“I can’t wait to be out at @gvlfest this September 11th sharing the stage with some of my country music idols,” he wrote. “My biggest show/festival to date. I hope I see every single one of you out there. I can promise it’s going to be a party. Use my code CALEB10 for 10% off any tickets.”

Beckham commented on the post to congratulate Kennedy.

“HELL YEAH DUDE,” he wrote. “Proud of you!”

Other stars performing at the show include Sam Hunt, Riley Green, Jon Langston, Laine Hardy and Chris Bandi, according to Instagram.

Kennedy Reunited With ‘Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham

During a trip to Nashville that he took recently, Kennedy reunited with “American Idol” winner Chayce Beckham and fellow contestant Hannah Everhart, according to the Herald-Journal.

“We actually ran into Hannah [Everhart] while we were in Nashville and all decided to hang out, play some music,” Kennedy shared with the outlet. He also said they played some songs at the Station Inn, a listening room in Nashville.

“It felt like Hank Williams Jr. was going to walk through the door,” he told the outlet. “It was funny because there were all these skyscrapers around the place and this was just a little house… but so many country music legends played there.”

Kennedy Says He Felt a Lot of ‘Pressure’ on ‘Idol’

In an interview with the Herald-Journal published June 24, 2021, Kennedy talked about his “American Idol” journey and opened up about the pressure he felt.

“You think it’s all going to be fun, and a lot of it is, but it will slap you in the face really quickly,” Kennedy told the outlet. “I wasn’t ready for it.”

He also shared that he felt there is no real way to prepare for going on “American Idol.”

“There’s no way to emotionally prepare for Idol,” he said. “Because no one is ready for it, no matter how you prepare. But I don’t regret it, and I did love it.”

He also said that he changed to be on “American Idol.”

“On Idol, that wasn’t me,” he shared. “That world is so different. Now that I’m home, I try to be me, but I’m also scared of someone videoing me when I go to Academy or Wal-Mart. You have to worry about things like that now.”

