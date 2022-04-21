‘American Idol’ Eliminated Contestant Calls Show ‘Traumatic Experience’

Cameron Whitcomb was a contestant who made the top 20 of ABC’s “American Idol” season 20, but he did not ultimately make it through to the top 14.

The 19-year-old Canadian singer was known for his high-energy performances and backflips during his time on the show. He was told multiple times by the judges to “calm down” during his performances.

When he finally did that for his performance hoping to get into the top 14, it wasn’t enough to be chosen by the judges to move forward into the next round.

Whitcomb Says the Experience Is ‘Traumatic’

Whitcomb said the experience on “American Idol” was “traumatic” during an interview with CBC News.

“I wasn’t sad about, like, not making it through…,” he told the outlet. “What really hurt was the fact that I might not see my [American Idol] friends again like that for awhile.”

He said that the fact that he got so close with those friends so quickly, only to have it pulled away from him, was hard.

“It’s a traumatic experience…,” he said. “Like, make yourself look like an idiot on international television and come out on top.”

Whitcomb shared during the top 20 performances that his brother called him and said that if he got into the Top 24, he would get a tattoo of the “American Idol” logo on his butt cheek, which he did. The tattoo covered up most of the side of Whitcomb’s brother’s bottom and included Cameron’s signature at the bottom of it.

What’s Next For Whitcomb?

The end of his time on “American Idol” will not be the end of trying to make it as a singer in the music industry for Whitcomb.

After his time on the show, he posted photos where he posed with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and some “American Idol” contestants. He also posted a video of himself doing a backflip in front of Luke Bryan.

“My first ever Hollywood party,” he wrote. “Glad I got to spend the evening with my American idol family. Stay on the lookout for what I have coming up next. I promise I’ll be around.”

He also wrote about his time on the show.

“I started with a backflip and it ends with a backflip,” he wrote. “Thank you so much to all the support through out my time on @AmericanIdol. I met my best friend (AVA!) and got to sing some amazing songs. THANK YOU! You haven’t heard the last of me yet. You have all changed my life. I love you.”

Whitcomb told CNC News that he wants to build off his time on “American Idol.”

“I need to really pursue this, especially building the platform that I’ve built for myself,” the singer said, adding that he was looking for an agent and planning to move to a bigger city.

He’d also be open to other aspects of the performing arts, including acting.

“I just love to entertain,” he said.

His mother, Christie Whitcomb, told the outlet that she thinks “what people are seeing is they’re seeing the birth of a superstar.”

“American Idol” airs live on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

READ NEXT: Fans Think They Know Which ‘American Idol’ Contestant Will Win Season 20