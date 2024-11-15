Fans Are Excited About Carrie Underwood’s Return to ‘American Idol’

Fans are expressing excitement about Carrie Underwood’s return to “American Idol” as a judge.

“On March 9, new #AmericanIdol judge Carrie Underwood joins Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest on the season premiere on ABC & Stream on Hulu! 🎤🤩” ABC wrote with the Instagram post.

“Hi, Carrie here. It’s been so amazing being part of American Idol as a judge,” Underwood said in the Instagram video. “We are finding some incredible talent.” Judge Lionel Richie said in the video, “The talent is out of this world,” and host Ryan Seacrest added, “It’s going to be a great season. Make sure you’re here for all of it. See you soon.”

That led fans to gush about how excited they are for Underwood to return to the show where she made her name, with several describing it as a “full circle” moment.

“LET’S GO!!! I can’t wait to watch this season. Yay, Carrie. So glad you’re on the show!” a fan wrote on the Instagram comment thread.

Fans Expressed Happiness That Carrie Underwood Is ‘Back,’ Declaring It ‘Incredible’

“Can’t wait to watch Carrie in action on Idol, a true full circle moment if there ever was one!! Sounds like it’s going to be INCREDIBLE!!” another fan wrote. “She’s BACKKKKKKKK😍😍” wrote another person

“Watching this FULL CIRCLE MOMENT IS INCREDIBLE. LOVE YOU SOSO MUCH ✨🤍” a fan wrote on the Instagram thread. “So glad that they are back and especially I am happy to see Carrie.”

Carrie Underwood Says She Wants to Be ‘Honest’ & ‘Constructive’

Underwood has shared her thoughts on being a judge on the program that first made her a star.

“Hopefully, when I listen to people come and audition,” she said at SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour in August, according to E! News. “I can have any lens I need to put on in terms of what music I’m thinking.”

“I feel like I’ve been so blessed to obviously be so rooted in country music, but I’ve been able to be a part of many other genres of music as well,” she added, according to E! News. “I mean, I’ve got a song with Papa Roach right now. It’s a lot of fun.”

“I think I can be honest and constructive, but still kind,” Underwood said in the interview. “And I think that’s the whole point, because people are coming in and it’s dreams. You’re part of somebody’s story from that moment on.”

On October 2, fans were treated to a first photo of Underwood as a judge on the ABC Instagram page. “🤩HERE WE ARE🤩 Back in the big city looking for the BEST and brightest talent!!!! 🎤🗽💙 Season 23 starts in Spring ’25! #AmericanIdol @abc,” the post says.

Fans also expressed happiness over Underwood’s return at that time on the Instagram comment thread, with one writing, “The queen of idol is BACK 👏🏼”

“I am soooo happy to see Carrie as part of the team now!!” wrote another person.