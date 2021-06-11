WATCH: Carrie Underwood’s Iconic ‘American Idol’ Audition

Carrie Underwood was the first winner of Fox’s “American Idol,” and she has since become one of the biggest stars in country music.

Underwood was nominated for two Country Music Television awards in 2021: Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. She won both awards, sharing the second with John Legend for their duet “Hallelujah.” Underwood has now won the Video of the Year category at the CMT awards nine times, according to Us Weekly.

Now the most-awarded artist in CMT history, Underwood got her start by taking a chance and auditioning for the fourth season of “American Idol.”

Winners of “American Idol” preceding Underwood were Kelly Clarkson (season one), Ruben Studdard (season two), and Fantasia Barrino (season three).

Underwood showed up to her “American Idol” audition with her mother in tow, wearing a pink top and wearing her curly hair down. She nervously paced the hallway before going in to perform for judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson. Paula Abdul was absent that day.

After walking into the room where she would perform, Jackson asked Underwood if she was nervous and she said she was because Cowell was “scary.” She also told the judges that she used to play quarterback for the youth football team in her hometown.

Cowell then asked her if she “had something she shouldn’t have” previously, and she looked taken aback before saying that they told her that wouldn’t come up.

Then, Underwood proceeded to tell the judges that she was born with a third nipple.

“It just looked like a mole!” she exclaimed.

Underwood also shared during her audition that Martina McBride was her favorite singer and she could cluck like a chicken.

After she received her Golden Ticket, she turned to the cameras to tell viewers how happy she was.

“I’m so excited,” she shared. “You guys better be watching out for me… They told me I was really good! I threw out my fishin’ line and they liked it, they liked the bait, I guess.”

She also said she hadn’t flown before and that “being on a plane will be absolutely terrifying.”

“I’ve never been on a plane before, and this country girl is going to Hollywood!” she told everyone in the room.

Underwood Went on to win “American Idol” Season Four

Underwood is definitely one of the most successful contestants in “American Idol” history alongside Kelly Clarkson and Adam Lambert.

Underwood isn’t only successful in the singing industry. She’s also a founder and ambassador of Fit52, a fitness app that aims to help people get fit and healthy. According to The Blast, Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are now offering a 30-day free trial on the app.

Underwood is also a founder of CALIA by Carrie, a best-selling clothing line.

“Fit52 is based on a deck of cards – each suit represents a different target area of your body,” Underwood said of the app.

