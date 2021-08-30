Carrie Underwood Blocks Billy Eichner on Twitter

Billy Eichner and Carrie Underwood aren’t friends. On Twitter, at least.

On August 18, Eichner, who is a comedian best known for creating Funny or Die’s “Billy on the Street” and playing Timon in the 2019 remake of “The Lion King”, uploaded a screenshot showing that Underwood had blocked him on the social media platform.

Eichner followed the screenshot up with a since-deleted Tweet, according to Music News, that read, “And for the record, I didn’t even tweet about her anti-mask views yesterday. She had ALREADY blocked me! I’m now taking a little Twitter break because honestly this is one of the proudest moments of my career and it will be hard to top. Love you all.”

What anti-mask views is Eichner talking about?

Here’s what you need to know:

Underwood ‘Liked’ an Anti-Mask Tweet by Matt Walsh

Earlier this month, Underwood received backlash from fans after liking a tweet by Matt Walsh.

On August 17, political activist Jeremy Hooper wrote on Twitter, “It’s not just that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet. It’s that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet from Matt Walsh, one of those most negligently histrionic voices on the topic of protecting kids from COVID.”

Hooper continued, “Imagine going out of your way to be apolitical, and then choosing to raise your voice after all these years in support of a true conservative firebrand who believes protecting kids from a virus is child abuse.”

Other Twitter users have corroborated Hooper’s sentiments. One person wrote, “Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker. She’s canceled in my book. Who else’s?”

Another tweeted, “I had to give up on Carrie Underwood over her comments over mask.”

Still, some seemed to think Underwood has been put under a microscope. One Underwood fan wrote, “She literally liked ONE tweet about parents being in control over their kids wearing a mask or not to school. You sound completely moronic at this point. Do you have nothing else in your life besides stalking/trolling CU all day long?”

Underwood has not commented on her ‘liking’ of the political commentator’s video tweet.

Underwood: ‘I Try to Stay Far Out of Politics’

In June 2019, Underwood spoke to The Guardian in an exclusive interview, sharing that she aims to avoid the topic of politics when it comes to her career.

“I feel like more people try to pin me places politically,” she said. “I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

Underwood first auditioned for “American Idol” in 2005. Reflecting on the moment, she shared, “I thought: why not?… Because then I figured at least the door will be shut and I could stop wondering. I could stop thinking ‘what if?’ And then I could just come home, and graduate and get a job.”

Today, she lives in Nashville with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, Isaiah and Jacob.