Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet 17-Year-Old Diary Entry About ‘American Idol’

Carrie Underwood won “American Idol” 17 years ago, and her life was forever changed by her time on the singing competition.

To mark the 17-year anniversary of her win, Underwood shared a throwback diary entry to her time on the show on Instagram.

“Today is the 17 year anniversary of my @americanidol win,” she wrote on Instagram on May 25. “Where does the time go? Please enjoy a page from the journal of a 22-year-old farm girl who had just had the most incredible night!”

She added, “I still feel the excitement through the pages! Happy anniversary to me and a forever ‘thank you’ to all who voted!”

Underwood won “American Idol” season 4, which aired in 2005. She auditioned and later performed for judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson. The runner-up that season was Bo Bice, but Underwood had the viewers loving her ever since she clucked like a chicken during her audition.

Underwood’s Diary Contains Her Reaction to Winning ‘American Idol’

In the diary entry, Underwood talks about winning “American Idol.”

“Ryan [Seacrest] had the gold card in his hand,” she writes. “Oh yeah, I forgot to mention that they presented us with keep to 2 identical red convertibles 2005 Mustangs! How cool is that?”

She added that it was a big moment and she looked at the card while letting it all “sink in for a few seconds” before Ryan announced that she was the winner.

“The crowd went wild,” she said. “I immediately started crying. It was a beautiful moment. All the other contestants were sent out to hug me. I was crying the whole time. Then I was asked to sing.”

She wrote that she “blubbered through” her song “Inside Your Heaven.”

Watch Carrie Underwood’s ‘American Idol’ Audition

Underwood showed up to her “American Idol” audition in 2005 with her mother in tow, wearing a pink top and her curly hair down around her shoulders.

She nervously paced the hallway before going in to perform for judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson. Paula Abdul was absent that day.

After walking into the room where she would perform, Jackson asked Underwood if she was nervous and she said she was because Cowell was “scary.” She also told the judges that she used to play quarterback for the youth football team in her hometown.

Cowell then asked her if she “had something she shouldn’t have” previously, and she looked taken aback before saying that they told her that wouldn’t come up.

Then, Underwood proceeded to tell the judges that she was born with a third nipple.

“It just looked like a mole!” she exclaimed.

Underwood also shared during her audition that Martina McBride was her favorite singer and she could cluck like a chicken.

After she received her Golden Ticket, she turned to the cameras to tell viewers how happy she was.

“I’m so excited,” she shared. “You guys better be watching out for me… They told me I was really good! I threw out my fishin’ line and they liked it, they liked the bait, I guess.”

