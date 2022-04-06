Carrie Underwood Mourns the Loss of a Family Member

“American Idol” winner and country superstar Carrie Underwood is mourning a huge loss in her family — her beloved dog, Ace. Here is how she is remembering the longtime family member.

Carrie’s Dog Died the Night of the Grammy Awards

In an Instagram post on April 4, the country music superstar revealed that her dog, Ace, died on Sunday, April 3, after Underwood was honored with her eighth Grammy Award at the 2022 awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

Underwood wrote an emotional tribute post to her fur baby, recounting how long he has been with her. It sounds as though Ace pre-date Underwood’s husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, and their two children, which means the dog had been by her side since at least 2008, which was when she met Fisher.

Underwood said of Ace:

Last night my sweet Ace left this world… he will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed. He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest! He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours and 2 kids… always ready to snuggle and play… through all the highs and lows. He was a true friend and a good boy till the very end. I love you, sweet Ace… see you on the other side.

On March 23, which was National Puppy Day, Underwood posted a photo collection of herself with Ace and all of her other dogs, writing, “Verified

It’s #NationalPuppyDay! My babies might be all grown up now (even got one in diapers), but they’ll always be puppies in my heart! Be extra sweet to those furry family members today!”

In 2016, Ace suffered a herniated disc that left him “completely paralyzed in his back end for a couple of days.” But he did physical therapy and recovered. His sister Penny is also one of Carrie’s fur babies; Underwood said in one Instagram post that they are rescue dogs and wrote “Adopt Don’t Shop.” In a couple of Instagram posts, Underwood called Ace “Sir Snores-A-Lot” and dressed Penny up as a “PJ Masks” character, dubbing her “PJ Penny.”

Underwood is a known animal rights supporter. She has twice been named PETA’s “Sexiest Vegetarian” and in 2013, she blasted the Tennessee legislature for the “Ag Gag” bill they were drafting (via Taste of Country).

Carrie’s Famous Friends & Fans Were Quick to Offer Their Condolences

On the Instagram post announcing that Ace had died, Underwood’s famous friends and her fans were full of condolences and support.

“So sorry. I know how bad that hurts. Sendin’ love your way,” wrote fellow country star, Miranda Lambert.

Canadian pop-country singer Lindsay Ell added, “I’m so sorry for your loss Carrie. They are truly such lights in our lives.”

“I’m so so so sorry, Carrie!” Lots of love to you and your fam… xo!” wrote country singer Caitlyn Smith.

One fan wrote, “So sorry, Carrie. Praying for you and the fam. He’s getting all the pets and treats across the rainbow bridge.”

Several fans mentioned Underwood’s 2007 song “The More Boys I Meet,” which contains the line, “The more boys I meet, the more I love my dog,” and how when Underwood would perform that number, she would mention Ace by name.

Underwood is the season four winner of “American Idol.” She has returned several times to perform on the show since winning. “Idol” is currently in its 20th season. It airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

