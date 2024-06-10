Carrie Underwood Falls on Stage Following Myrtle Beach Performance

Carrie Underwood was part of the lineup at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The “American Idol” season 4 winner performed her set in the rain and took a spill when she was leaving the stage.

According to video shared on TikTok by TMZ, Underwood said goodnight to the crowd before turning around and walking toward the back of the stage. She looked like she walked down some stairs before taking a tumble.

Underwood has posted on social media since the fall.

“Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget! Thanks for being awesome,” she captioned an Instagram post on June 10.

“We won’t let a little rain stop us! We won’t let a massive downpour stop us, either,” she captioned an Instagram video a short while later.

Heavy reached out to a rep for Underwood for comment.

Fans Gave Carrie Underwood Credit for Performing in the Rain

Although Underwood didn’t directly mention the apparent fall she suffered at the end of her set, many fans credited her with putting on a great show — even in the rain.

“That’s commitment and dedication to the fans that put her there. No one else like her,” one person wrote.

“Saw videos of the ending. Must have been wild to be there,” someone else added.

“Saw reels from last night’s Amazing Show. Queen you looked Stunning. At the end you singing in the pouring down rain. That was Phenomenal,” a third comment read.

“You were absolutely amazing!!!!! Thank you for putting on a great show for us fans!!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Carrie Underwood Suffered a Face Injury When She Fell in 2018

Underwood had many fans very concerned about her well being after she fell at her home and needed some 40 stitches in her face.

At the time, the country music star was walking her dogs when she slipped outside of her Tennessee-area home.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” Underwood said of the accident (via the Tennessean).

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up,” she added.

In the time since, Underwood has completely healed and admits that most people can’t tell where her face injury even was.

“Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you’re like, ‘What is this going to wind up like?’ You just don’t know. It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, ‘I wouldn’t have even noticed.’ Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that’s been nice to learn,” Underwood told Redbook months after the accident.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Superstar Says No to Judging Season 23