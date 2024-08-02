Carrie Underwood Reveals ‘Big’ Concern About Judging ‘American Idol’

After admitting to “sweating through my sequins” while performing on “Good Morning America” in New York’s blistering summer heat, country superstar Carrie Underwood spoke for the first time on August 2, 2024, about being named the next “American Idol” judge. The day before, ABC officially named Underwood as the replacement for Katy Perry, who judged seven seasons of the show before leaving in May to release new music and launch a world tour.

“I mean, it feels like home,” Underwood told co-hosts Lara Spencer and Sam Champion about joining the cast in 2025, 20 years after winning the fourth season. “There’s so many people that even still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant.”

While Underwood, 41, will enjoy being surrounded by familiar faces, including longtime host Ryan Seacrest, she did admit that she may have one “big problem” when it comes to judging: an inability to lie.

Carrie Underwood Says She’ll Be ‘Very Honest’ With ‘Idol’ Hopefuls

When Spencer asked Underwood on “GMA” what kind of judge she’ll be — “the tough judge” or “the very soft judge” — the eight-time Grammy winner revealed her biggest concern about the role.

“Well, I do have a big problem,” she said. “Hopefully it’s not a problem. I can’t lie. I just can’t. You can tell (what I’m thinking).”

“Like, I’ll be very honest, but hopefully I can be very constructive and encouraging,” she said, but Champion interjected, “You are about the sweetest person I know, though, so I think it’s gonna be tough.”

“Even if you’re gonna be honest, I can’t see you being hard on them,” he added.

“No, oh gosh, no,” Underwood replied, and then laughed, “I mean, just ask my kids — I feel like I’m not too harsh.”

‘Idol’ Executive Producer Says Ryan Seacrest ‘Couldn’t Be More Excited’ About Carrie Underwood Joining Show

Underwood also said during her “GMA” appearance that she thinks being a former contestant gives her an important perspective as a judge.

“I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I’ll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help, and kind of a different viewpoint,” she said.

Showrunner and executive producer Megan Wolflick, who has worked behind the scenes on “Idol” since its second season, per Billboard, says that’s exactly why they chose Underwood for the role.

“Well, it is 20 years since she auditioned in St. Louis for ‘American Idol,’ and to have the first ever ‘Idol’ alum on the panel has always been something that’s been interesting to me,” Wolflick told Entertainment Tonight. “She is our queen, she is our icon of ‘American Idol.'”

With over 85 million records worldwide and 28 Billboard number one hits to her name, per ET, Underwood is undoubtedly one of the show’s most successful alumni.

Though there was lots of speculation and rumors about who would replace Perry, from Meghan Trainor vying for the job to original winner Kelly Clarkson saying she wouldn’t consider it, Wolflick told the outlet that they’d be in talks “for a while” with Underwood and her team.

“It has been a little over 2 months since the (season 22) finale,” she told ET, “but these talks have been going on for a while and we’ve been really excited to make it all happen.”

One of the most excited people on the team, she added, is Seacrest, who has hosted the show since its 2002 inception and crowned Underwood the winner in 2005.

“Ryan couldn’t be more excited, since he has been there every step of the way with Carrie,” Wolflick told ET. “He was like just over the moon about it. And the guys (fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie) are so excited, too. I mean obviously they both know her, they’re excited to work with her.”

Underwood will begin appearing on “Idol” when the 23rd season premieres in early 2025, but will start taping auditions this fall.