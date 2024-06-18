8 Fire Station Crews Rush to Blaze at Carrie Underwood’s Home: PHOTOS

Firefighters were able to contain a fire at Carrie Underwood‘s Tennessee home before flames reached the “American Idol” winner’s primary residence, according to local news station WSMV.

On June 16, 2024, crews from all eight of Williamson County’s Fire and Rescue stations responded to a fire alarm at 9:42 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the department. The incident was quickly upgraded to a structure fire, the post said.

According to WKRN, Underwood and her family were unharmed, but it took firefighters several hours to manage the incident.

Fire Department Posts Photos & Details From Blaze at Carrie Underwood’s Home

Underwood’s property, which she shares with husband Mike Fisher and their two young sons, five-year-old Jacob and nine-year-old Isaiah, is located in the remote Pinewood community of Leiper’s Fork, according to WKRN. The small town, located about 45 miles south of Nashville, has become a hot spot for celebrities and tourists, per Southern Living.

According to WKRN, fire trucks had to travel up a long road, then up a long driveway, to reach Underwood’s house, where they found a “fully-involved fire” raging in the property’s garage. Fortunately, the home already had a 10,000 gallon water tank on the premises, the station reported, which saved crews precious time since they didn’t have to search for a water source.

Though firefighters quickly got the flames under control, WKRN reported that they stayed on the scene for several hours because the fire “got into the walls and kept flaring back up in hot spots.”

“Crews worked for several hours to extinguish the fire extension into the roofline,” Wade said. “Crews from Franklin Fire provided a ladder truck and engine crew to assist with the operation. Fairview Fire also provided a tanker and crew for support.”

Underwood has not spoken or posted about the fire, but a spokesperson for Underwood and Fisher confirmed told People magazine, “There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained. There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed.”

WKRN reported that an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, but fire department spokesperson Dinah Wade told the Tennessean that it started when an off-road UTV parked near the garage caught fire and the flames then spread to the garage.

Wade said that all four family members and their three pets escaped the home without injury, adding that “one of the pets would not leave the homeowner’s side.” She also told the paper that those the family could return to the home, smoke could be smelled inside the residence.

Carrie Underwood Posted From Her Farm Hours Before Fire

During the day on June 16, Underwood posted a photo in her Instagram Stories in which she smiled beside two of her farm animals, sheep Gray and Gary.

Underwood’s property, spanning 400 acres, was purchased in 2011 for $3 million, but Underwood and Fisher’s dream home wasn’t completed until 2018, according to Country FanCast.

Before they began building, the couple gave Oprah Winfrey a tour of their sprawling land in 2012 and even planted an oak tree there in her honor.

As soon as they moved to the land, Underwood said on the Dr Axe Show in September, she started to garden and now grows almost everything her family eats, aside from the meat that Fisher hunts for.

“I just fell in love with it and my goal is to not buy food from the store anymore,” she said on the podcast. “I’m working on it. The kinds are kind of a hang up, but I love that our meals, especially dinner, you look on our plates and everything on our plates is something that either came from the garden or — my husband’s a hunter — you know, the meat is something that he got, it’s in our freezer.”

Underwood frequently posts on Instagram about her beloved gardens, fruit tree orchard, greenhouse and canning efforts. She told Axe that she keeps expanding her gardens, is adding another greenhouse, hoping to be able to grow produce year-round.