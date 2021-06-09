How Carrie Underwood Just Celebrated Her Husband’s Birthday

On June 5, former “American Idol” star Carrie Underwood celebrated her husband and former professional hockey player, Mike Fisher’s, birthday.

Underwood uploaded a message to her husband on Instagram for the big day, writing, “Celebrating this amazing human and his 41 trips around the sun! I love you @mfisher1212 and I thank God for blessing us so. Here’s to whatever comes next!”

The couple has been married since 2010, and share two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, together.

Fisher, an Ontario native, played for the Ottowa Senators and Nashville Predators in the NHL, according to NHL.com. He was drafted 44th overall by the Senators in the 1998 NHL Draft.

Underwood Opens up about Spending Quarantine with Her Family





Carrie Underwood's gospel gifts On Easter Sunday country star Carrie Underwood will be performing a virtual live concert of gospel music on the stage of Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, streamed on her Facebook channel. Underwood talks with correspondent Michelle Miller about performing at the "Mother Church of Country Music," and about recording her first gospel album, "My Savior," on which… 2021-04-04T13:34:00Z

In an April 2021 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, seen above, Underwood opened up about her family and how they spent their time together during quarantine.

She said of her husband and the pandemic experience, “Like, it’s kinda weird… He’s like, ‘No, you know you love someone, but it’s like, when you are off doing your own thing, and then, you know, you come have dinner together, you don’t really have to, like, deal with each other that much.'”

The singer added, “We’ve been together, and some couples kinda get stronger, and you see some go the other way. And so, like, we were really good at being together all day, every day.”

Underwood concluded, “… there was just a lot of heaviness of the past year. But there were also a lot of silver linings, and I got to sit in one place and watch my boys grow up.”

The family lives in Tennessee, according to Hello Magazine, on a $3 million estate.





Mike and Carrie: God & Country Ep 1 – I Cry Easy #iamsecond #MikeFisher #carrieunderwood @Carrie Underwood Want to see the next episodes? Watch all four episodes of Mike and Carrie: God & Country at iamsecond.com/mikeandcarrie/ 🔔 Subscribe to I Am Second to watch more FREE videos: bit.ly/30csfiF I Am Second on Social Media: ✅ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/iamsecond ✅ Like on Facebook: facebook.com/IamSecond/ ✅ Follow… 2020-06-23T00:00:09Z

In May 2020, Underwood and Fisher were part of a short film series called “Mike & Carrie: God & Country”.

Jonah Ingram, the director of the series, told The Tennessean in an interview, “It feels less like a conventional interview when they talk about moments in their life and more like a candid conversation that you feel like you’re just hanging out with Mike and Carrie… They’re sharing very meaningful, very deep, sometimes very spiritual, sometimes very humorous times of their life.”

Ingram said that in the series, the two talk about, “their thoughts on meaningful subjects, including how they raise their family…”

Underwood Heads to Las Vegas This December

This December, according to ET Online, Underwood will perform at Resorts World Las Vegas as part of her first-ever residency, titled, “Reflection.”

Earlier this month, she told ET, “I love those moments being on stage, it’s so wonderful. But then when you don’t have any of that … I’ll take my kids, you know, action figures and like, line them up in front of me or something, sing to them just so I can feel something.”

The singer added, “It’s gonna be all about the rhinestones, all about the fringe… I do change wardrobe throughout shows and whatnot anyway, so I feel like this is just gonna be a great opportunity to be able to do that. And we just want to have fun, we want the audience to have fun.”

She shared that she will be bringing her husband and sons along for the ride. Underwood’s residency kicks off on December 1.