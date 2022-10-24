Carrie Underwood on What Makes Her ‘Lose Respect’ for Other Artists

“American Idol” season four winner Carrie Underwood is on the road for her Denim & Rhinestones Tour with Jimmie Allen. The country star and Grammy Award winner recently spoke with Rolling Stone, where she opened up about her album, her Las Vegas Residency, and performing with Axl Rose.

Carrie Underwood Makes Sure Her Live Performances Match the Recorded Tracks

Known for her powerhouse vocals, Carrie Underwood told Rolling Stone that it is very important to her that any live performance she gives matches the recorded tracks so that fans hear the song as they are expecting it in performance.

“Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating. I’d lose respect for them,” Underwood said, “Or when I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, ‘You can’t hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?’ That stuff is important to me.”

Fans clearly appreciate Underwood’s work ethic, as evidenced in the comments on her 2022 Grammys performance of “Ghost Story”, the lead single off her album “Denim & Rhinestones”, for which her current tour is named.

“Her live performances of her new songs are better than the studio versions,” one fan commented.

“I have been to 5 of her concerts, and what amazes me every time is how great she sounds live. Others do ok live, but WOW Carrie nails it every time without fail.. I also love how she adds a little extra to the song. She has the ability to not only have you love the song, but feel it,” another fan wrote.

Underwood had the chance to show off her live vocals with one of her singing idols, Axl Rose, at this year’s Stagecoach Festival. After welcoming the audience to “the greatest night of my life”, Underwood brought Rose on stage and the two performed “Sweet Child of Mine” and “Paradise City” by Guns N’ Roses, all while Underwood wore a rhinestoned t-shirt with the band’s name and logo.

Underwood told Rolling Stone about that night, saying it was “many years in the making”.

“I had asked before if he would ever come sing, or if I could come to him somewhere. We had a couple almost maybes, where it almost maybe would have happened but for various reasons it wasn’t the right time,” the “Before He Cheats” singer said. Luckily for Underwood, it all worked out for Stagecoach, and she got to live out this dream with Rose.

Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Bust Out Some Dance Moves on Tour

Although Carrie Underwood puts a lot of work and importance into nailing the vocals on her tour, the singer is also letting loose with some dance moves. A fan captured Underwood and Jimmie Allen doing a choreographed dance break during the song “Denim & Rhinestones”.

Allen was even able to use some of his “Dancing With the Stars” training when the two did some partner work and a spin.

Fans are excited at this sneak peek of the tour, and can’t wait to see what other tricks Underwood might have up her rhinestoned sleeve.

“Looking forward to her concert in Feb 2023. She is very talented in more than just country music,” one fan wrote, to which the TikTok’s creator replied, “I agree! It’s such a fun show, you’ll have a blast!”

