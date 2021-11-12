Carrie Underwood Looked Unamused by Luke Bryan’s Vaccine Joke at CMAs

The 55th annual Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) were held on Wednesday, November 10th, hosted by country star Luke Bryan.

Bryan told a few jokes in his opening monologue, including one about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers made headlines after he claimed to be immunized against COVID-19 in an August press conference despite not having received the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 in early November.

Bryan started the joke by saying, “It’s so great to be here with all my fellow artists, tested and together.” The crowd began to applaud and Bryan added, “Or Immunized?” poking fun at Rodgers’ use of the word. The camera panned to Carrie Underwood, who appeared to react to the joke by giving Bryan some serious side-eye. Country artist Mickey Guyton could be seen smiling behind her, but Underwood didn’t look amused.

Watch Bryan’s full monologue and Underwood’s reaction below:





Underwood’s Husband Supported Rodgers on Instagram

Underwood’s husband, former pro hockey player Mike Fisher, took to Instagram to voice his support for Rodgers. “I stand with @aaronrodgers12. I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated,” Fisher wrote in the caption.

He added that professional sports leagues such as The NHL and the NFL are “ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all.”

While a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he is allergic to an ingredient found in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. “Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody, and for me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason. My medical team advised me that the danger of an adverse event was greater than the risk of getting COVID and recovering,” Rodgers said.

Underwood Was Previously Criticized for ‘Liking’ an Anti-Mask Video

In August, Underwood came under fire for liking a Twitter video of Matt Walsh speaking out against mask mandates for children in school. “Here is my speech to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children,” the text above the video reads.

In the video, Walsh calls mandating that children wear masks all day “child abuse” and raises the question, “how would you respond to a parent who forced his kid to wear a football helmet every day all day for fear of falling coconuts and meteors?”

One Twitter user took a screenshot of the video in Underwood’s liked tweets section and wrote, “So Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker? Jesus take the wheel indeed 😷,” poking fun at the title of one of Underwood’s songs.

Underwood has two children with her husband, 6-year-old Isaiah and 2-year-old Jacob. She has not responded to the criticism of her liking the tweet.

